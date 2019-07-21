Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says a 40 bed capacity mini hospital to provide first level health care Services will be constructed in Chiseng’i seng’i area of Mwinilunga district in August this year.

Dr. Chilufya says the construction of the health facility will reduce long distances people cover to access health care.

The Minister has also assured Mwinilunga residents that the 9 health posts which are part of the 650 health posts being constructed across the country will be completed by December this year.

Dr. Chilufya has further revealed that while the district is waiting for the construction of the health facilities government will next week provide an ambulance to strengthen the referral system.

ZNBC’s Eatambuyu Katota reports that Dr. Chilufya was speaking when he officiated at this year’s Nyawunda traditional ceremony in Mwinilunga district.

Dr. Chilufya said government will work with area Member of Parliament Newton Samakai to foster national development as the area has economic potential.

And Senior Chief Siayilung’a Ikundu Kaata Kayilung’a the first through a Representative thanked Government for the timely distribution of inputs during the 2018/2019 farming season.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Museli of the Lunda people of Kalumbila district called for unity among politicians in the country to achieve national development.

