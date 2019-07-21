Today’s Scripture

The path of the righteous is like the light of dawn, which shines brighter and brighter until full day.”

(Proverbs 4:18, ESV)

The Gracious Hand of God

No matter what is happening in your life today, you have a reason to be excited about your future! If things seem dark right now, know that the dawn will soon appear. The key is to remember that you are not here by accident. You have a purpose and destiny from God to fulfill, and He’s not finished with you yet. Your best days are not behind you; your best days are out in front of you. God is a God of increase. He has greater things in store for your future than you have experienced in your past. His dream for your future is so much bigger than your own. He wants to take you places you’ve never dreamed and open doors you’ve never imagined. He wants to bring talent out of you that you didn’t know you had. He wants to increase you and cause you to be a greater blessing to the people around you. Today, get your hopes up and get excited about your future! Begin to thank Him for what He has in store. Keep standing, keep believing and keep moving forward because God has explosive blessings in store for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Heavenly Father, I humbly come to You giving You all that I am. I trust that You have good things in store for my future. I choose to keep my eyes on You no matter what’s happening in my circumstances. I know that You are faithful, and I receive the blessings that You have in store for me. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.”

