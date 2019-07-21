The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) has commended President Edgar Lungu for facilitating the evacuation of Bishop Royd Sinkala to India for specialist treatment.

UCZ Synod Bishop Sydney Sichilima said that leaders in the church are also citizens who require medical attention.

Bishop Sichilima Said that the church is grateful to Government for the gesture because it is in line with its mandate of attaining Universal Health Coverage, leaving no one behind.

He said this today during the Induction ceremony of Bishop Darious Chitalu of Mansa South Consistory in Mansa, Luapula Province.

And Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa delivered a congratulatory message from President Edgar Lungu to the newly Inducted Bishop. Mr. Chilangwa said President Lungu has also tasked him and Mansa Central area Member of Parliament Chitalu Chilufya to ensure the church is roofed in the next two months.

And Dr. Chilufya said government treasures the good relationship that exists between the state and the church.

He said President Lungu is concerned with the health and well-being of the citizens, hence his facilitation of the evacuation of Bishop Sinkala for specialist treatment.

And Newly Inducted UCZ Luapula Province Presbytery Bishop Darious Chitalu pledged to work with government in fostering development.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has said that churches that work with Government should not be perceived to be taking part in partisan politics.

President Lungu said that he was saddened that some sections of society have labeled churches that have continued working with Government to better the livelihood of people as Patriotic Front members.

The Head of State said that Government will not stop but continue to work with churches because they play vital roles in the country’s development.

President Lungu was speaking during a special fundraising service for the United Church of Zambia Katuba congregation.

The President also commended the church for supplementing Government efforts in providing health care services and education to people especially in far flung areas.

And UCZ Lusaka Presbytery Bishop Reverend Rodwell Chomba hailed President Lungu for working tirelessly in fighting corruption without fear.

Reverend Chomba has urged the Head of State to intensify the fight by giving more power to the Anti-Corruption Commission for them to operate without intimidation.

