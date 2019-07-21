The University of Zambia Lecturers’ and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) welcomes President Edgar Lungu’s decision to remove Nkandu Luo from the position of Minister of Higher Education.
In a statement made available to the media, and signed by Kelvin Mambwe, the General Secretary, UNZALARU said that they wished that the President had taken this decision much earlier because the damage that the Former Higher Education Minister has inflicted on the Zambia’s higher education sector over the last two years will take a long time to repair.
“Luo was frighteningly arrogant, impervious to advice, incapable of humility, unaccepting of criticism, enthralled by vanity, and oblivious to all these shortcomings with little capacity to recognise or overcome them,” read the statement.
Below is the full statement
Press Statement: Welcoming the removal of Nkandu Luo from the Ministry of Higher Education and the appointment of Brian Mushimba as her successor
The University of Zambia Lecturers’ and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) welcomes President Edgar Lungu’s decision to remove Nkandu Luo from the position of Minister of Higher Education. We wish the President had taken this decision much earlier because the damage that Luo has inflicted on the country’s higher education sector over the last two years will take a long time to repair. Luo was frighteningly arrogant, impervious to advice, incapable of humility, unaccepting of criticism, enthralled by vanity, and oblivious to all these shortcomings with little capacity to recognise or overcome them. At almost every turn, the former Minister of Higher Education demonstrated an aversion to reason that was totally inconsistent with someone who nominated herself as the custodian of knowledge about universities. Although we ultimately hold President Lungu and his entire Cabinet responsible for the unresolved crisis of university education in Zambia, we believe that Luo outdid her colleagues in taking matters into her own hands to destroy higher education.
It is ironic that someone of her level of education is so hostile to knowledge and intellectualism. Luo was simply horrible at the Ministry of Higher Education. Her pedestrian educational reforms and ill-advised plans to amputate the University of Zambia into several small colleges, her proposed harmful amendments to the Higher Education Act, her decision to abolish meal allowances for students in public universities, and her silence in the face of renewed police brutality against students which resulted in the death of Vespers Shimunzhila, a female student at the University of Zambia, serve as haunting reminders of her unfortunate stint at the ministry. Her illegal indefinite closure of the Copperbelt University, her unlawful suspensions of student union activities at both UNZA and CBU, and her needless but repeated clashes with the very people she was employed to serve – lecturers and researchers, university administrators, students and other stakeholders – means that Luo’s removal can only be good for the future of Zambia’s higher education sector and calls for celebration. We wish Luo well in her future endeavours and will certainly not miss her at all.
UNZALARU would also like to extend a warm welcome to Hon. Brian Mushimba, the new Minister of Higher Education. We pledge to work with him to rid the higher education sector of the ghost of Luo’s destructive legacy and find a lasting solution to the numerous challenges that affect public institutions of higher learning in Zambia. These include the regrettable frequent closures of public universities, the inadequate financial support from the government to these institutions, the crumbling and insufficient infrastructure within them, the acute shortage of visionary, selfless and independent university administrators, the lack of government support for meaningful academic research and innovation, and the delayed payment of salaries, outstanding gratuities and terminal benefits to deserving recipients. We urge the new minister to embrace dialogue, develop the capacity to listen, and build constructive relationships with other key stakeholders involved in the running of higher education institutions, as he seeks to address these surmountable challenges. We are keen to meet Hon. Mushimba at his earliest convenience after he has settled in his new portfolio and share ideas on the way forward, including on how progress can be made in dismantling the debt that the government owes the university.
We in the UNZALARU have very high expectations of the new Minister of Higher Education. We would however like to warn Hon. Mushimba that should he choose to adopt the quarrelsome attitude, toxic tendencies and other self-perpetuating petulancies of his predecessor, UNZALARU retains sufficient ammunition within its ranks to defend the fundamental interests of its members to the hilt. We consider the Minister of Higher Education, the university administration, students, and ourselves (lecturers and researchers) as a community of people ultimately in pursuit of the same thing – the restoration of the provision of higher education in Zambia to its glorious past and even a better future. Let us work together to deliver that aspiration.
Kelvin Mambwe (PhD)
General Secretary, UNZALARU
She was the worst ever minister of education, followed closely by General Godfoolish Meanderous “Coup Plotting” Fimifimi. You recall after he was fired as VEEP, he stayed as minister of education as opposed to resigning still dreaming that the FTJ oil of annointment will land on his afro “Gurumutu” but alas it landed on a slambering Levy Mwanawasa in Jesmondine! Both Luo and Miyanda are a menace to society, especially Luo because sometimes looking at her you wonder whether she has completed her evolution from Zinjanthopus. And being from kwanaBwalya where they still eat baboons and monkeys, I doubt she will pass for full homosapien because her aesthetic looks are more akeen to “bakolwe”.
Everyone is happy that this evil ugly thing is no more at higher education. I just fear that this witch may impose a fishing ban indefinitely until CCTV cameras are installed in all our rivers. Ugly with a bad heart! A rare combination this thing has1
Only Lungu likes to dance and celebrate with outright witches like this sh.itwhore, Nkandu Luo. Luo is a frustrated woman throughout her personal and political life.
At the personal level, the woman was so arrogant and pompous that even her popular down to earth ex husband, the late Dr Manda, could not simply cope living with thing called Luo. Nkandu Luo even went to the extent of advising her children to start claiming property left by their uncle (Dr Manda’s brother) against their cousin – shame on this evil thing!
You can now understand how she could not work with anyone in Govt except Lungu – a very evil and centred woman. Go well Luo but your ending even in your life will never be well! Your lack of and craving for conjugal rights has left your life in tatters.
“In a statement made available to the media, and signed by Kelvin Mambwe, the General Secretary, UNZALARU said that they wished that the President had taken this decision much earlier because the damage that the Former Higher Education Minister has inflicted on the Zambia’s higher education sector over the last two years will take a long time to repair.
“Luo was frighteningly arrogant, impervious to advice, incapable of humility, unaccepting of criticism, enthralled by vanity, and oblivious to all these shortcomings with little capacity to recognise or overcome them,” read the statement.
I can safely and confidently say the same about these lecturers. Thank you for describing yourselves so accurately UNZALARU and CBULARU, you good for nothing trib.als.
Personalizing issues is tempting, especially in politics. It is shocking to pick on petty issues bordering of character assassination. Professor Luo did not create the salary arrears by her own making. The salaries for public service workers are processed at Ministry of Finance. The same data input she found at MOHE is still valid. Same employees, same salaries, same pay date, same bank, same accountants, same auditors, same paymasters. The perfect scapegoat has been created. Professor Luo did not create the strike at CBU that blew up into a wildfire. The problem with academia is claiming to know everything. If the criticism being leveled at Prof. Luo are well founded, then she is not fit to continue to sit in the cabinet. Take time to build universities in the country. Take time to…
The problem with academia is claiming to know everything. If the criticism being leveled at Prof. Luo are well founded, then she is not fit to continue to sit in the cabinet. Take time to build universities in the country. Take time to solve problems. In the real world, problems are normal and responsible people must oslve problems.
And you call yourself a “Dr” starting a sentence like that …really laughable!!
#1 Malenga Ngalande and #2 Chilyata, both are renowned trib.als to the core, fellow citizens just continue ignoring them as usual.
Nkandu Luo is just an educated foooooool she is so arrogant that some of these issues at CBU are not her own doing but the president’s I mean she can not close the uni without higher powers approval…the problem with her is she lacks communicative skills this was evident when she was advising UNZA and CBU to be self reliant when her govt is failing to release the full grant and salaries to them. Even when she went to Chongwe to convince the locals for that pointless Nuclear Russian Project she messed up and clashed with cadres and locals who rejected the project but she forced it through. This woman doesn’t deserve any ministry she is an old horse who can not learn new tricks…the same thing will happen at Fisheries who are we going to blame? Nkando Luo again or Lazy Lungu the…