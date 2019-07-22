The PF Government has proposed to increase pension contributions to the National Pensions Scheme Authority from the current 5% to 10%.
Currently, the employer and the employee contribute 10% of their gross monthly earnings to NAPSA, a mandatory pension scheme.
According to a proposal from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, their monthly contributions will rise to 10% employer and 10% employee.
The proposal also seeks to limit the pension schemes allowed to exist in Zambia to have just one, NAPSA.
This will see the abolishment of in-house pension schemes from both public and private sectors.
The proposals are part of government plans to reform the pension sector which government said have reached an advanced stage.
Details of these reforms were shared at a recent Tripartite Consultative Labour Council meeting in Lusaka.
The government also wants to collapse the Public Service Pensions Fund and the Local Authority Superannuation Fund and have only NAPSA existing.
But the Zambia Federation of Employers has raised concern over the proposals.
In a letter addressed to its members inviting them for a consultative meeting and seen in Lusaka, Federation Executive Director Harrington Chibanda said the Federation will come up with a position paper after the consultative meeting.
“At the last Tripartite Consultative Labour Council held in June 2nd 2019, the government informed the Tripartite Partners that among the many proposals in the reforms is the collapsing of the Public Service Pensions Fund and the Local Authority Superannuation Fund and the proposal to increase pension contributions to the National Pensions Scheme Authority from the current 5% employer and employee contributions to 10% employer and 10% employee,” the letter read in part.
The proposal will be extended to the private sector to do away with private occupational pensions schemes and only contribute to NAPSA.
“The Federation would like to undertake consultations on the said matters in preparation for a position paper before the Minister of Labour and Social Security announces the next Tripartite Consultative Meeting. Consultative Meeting to be held on Friday, 26th July 2019 at Radisson Blu from 08:30 Hours,” it read.
If this means no more collecting your pension from your private scheme if you change jobs or resign , but rather wait until you retire, then that is very shocking.
Lazarus Kamanga: This proposal’s dead in the water. The least said the better.
And Zambians can’t say no, fear to be fired. Lishamo fye, you come to earth just to experience this kind of abuse?
Awe kwena twa lanya polomya mwa PF
We are already paying the too much money. Now you are talking of doubling sure?
Diaspora is calling us all mwandini 🙁
PF should go.
And then they wonder why children haven’t returned to school…
THEY HAVE SEEN A “HOLE” KNOWN AS AKAPUNDA ELECTIONS ARE GETTING CLOSER AND CLOSER FASTER THAN THEY EXPECTED. THEY WILL DO ANYTHING EVEN SALE THEIR LITTLE SOULS
Another form of tax increment this time targeting both the employer and employee.
Zambia is full of criminals. The batch of thieves. I cant believe what am seeing here. This is personal investment not government investment.
Mopani has a very good pension scheme for its employees known as Regina Saturnia. Miners get this money after retirement or retrenchment without problems, if its abolished then ….
That Regina Saturnia belongs to HH. Those are the ones being targeted for closure
They had sucked NAPSA dry and would to have direct access to the funds outside NAPSA now. Workers should be on the look out.
The tragedy called PF appears to be heading off the cliff earlier than expected, personally I think we have underestimated the crisis we are in,because these are desperate measures…
This is shocking. How does a government think in such a shallow manner?
This is disastrous for the worker. It must be rejected outrightly.
a government that is almost bankrupt is asking you to trust it with your hard earned life earnings for the future. elisa my white wife is laughing. a person should have the choice of who to give their pension savings to and where it should be invested.
Deductions on payslip: 37.5%PAYE, 10%NAPSA, 1%HEALTH INSURANCE, % Human development tax, K7.5 levy and so on. Tuleya kwisa.
What does PF want to do to the workers, leave them with no money in the pockets? When the promise was more money in the pockets
Don’t complain, this is Dununa reverse that you were dancing to!! The ramifications of electing a visionless president are too ghastly to contemplate – see now! Your suffering has just started; there is at least 2 more PF years to go; so you can only expect worse yet to come. Thieves like Chitotela are being freed to loot more – where is justice!
Remember another PF Chimpanzee was talking of a new Education Tax; after that it will be air taxes!
Increasing pension contributions especially employer, which is an employment tax, is just tightening the noose further on the economy. Private companies will not hire and this is clearly another conduit to defraud the masses. Also increasing contributions is not even a solution to the problems of the collapsing Pension system. The main issues is reckless spending by government and weak financial controls e.g. fraud by accountants failing to remit contributions. These proposals show the ignorance and lack of understanding how pensions work and the suggestion that this will be extended to the private sector to do away with private occupational pensions schemes only contribute to NAPSA.
In the UK they have the same system except it is called national insurance contribution. There is NIC…
There is NIC Employer and NIC employees. The NIC employer contribution entitles anyone who has worked in their life time to a state pension. Employee NIC is just a stealth tax. In addition, each employer has an employer occupational pension scheme which is mandatory. Furthermore, each individual is free to set up a private pension with any financial institution of their choice.
NAPSA should have entitled anyone who had worked in their life time in Zambia to a state pension. But NAPSA’s money was stolen and collapsed by 2001 and have never heard anyone who has benefited from their contrition’s. The biggest problem also is that no one who knows the objective of NASPSA and what benefits would be derived from the scheme by the working class.
My God what have we Zambians offended you to be treated like this by our own government?
This is absurd!