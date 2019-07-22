UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said Mr. Lungu’s lack of direction on Zambia’s economy demonstrates the reason why millions of Zambians are crying of hardships today.

Mr. Katuka said there is no doubt that if given more more time to mess up the economy, Zambia will be no more.

He said Mr. Lungu has given preference to his foreign crooks in awarding contracts at the expense of the Zambian contractors.

Mr. Katuka said the hearts of Zambians are bleeding due to poverty created by Lungu’s irresponsible leadership.

He said the time for the Patriotic Front to correct the hunger situation they have caused in Zambia is up and the cabinet reshuffles made a few days ago are nothing but an act of desperation by Edgar Lungu

Mr. Katuka said it is a well known fact today that PF is the most corrupt government to have ruled this country ever.

He said the PF have destroyed the civil service, they have punished farmers by not distributing agro-inputs on time and they have made it difficult even for call-boys and marketeers to survive due to high cost of mealie meal and cooking oil.

Mr. Katuka said it is time for PF to pack and go.

