UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said Mr. Lungu’s lack of direction on Zambia’s economy demonstrates the reason why millions of Zambians are crying of hardships today.
Mr. Katuka said there is no doubt that if given more more time to mess up the economy, Zambia will be no more.
He said Mr. Lungu has given preference to his foreign crooks in awarding contracts at the expense of the Zambian contractors.
Mr. Katuka said the hearts of Zambians are bleeding due to poverty created by Lungu’s irresponsible leadership.
He said the time for the Patriotic Front to correct the hunger situation they have caused in Zambia is up and the cabinet reshuffles made a few days ago are nothing but an act of desperation by Edgar Lungu
Mr. Katuka said it is a well known fact today that PF is the most corrupt government to have ruled this country ever.
He said the PF have destroyed the civil service, they have punished farmers by not distributing agro-inputs on time and they have made it difficult even for call-boys and marketeers to survive due to high cost of mealie meal and cooking oil.
Mr. Katuka said it is time for PF to pack and go.
That is why he only holds speeches at the airport where he addresses only his cadres and at campaign rallies again where there are PF Cadres.
Indeed the peresident shows no sense of direction or leadership. It seems his idea of leadership is to criss cross the country commissioning irrelevant projects. I mean, how can the head of state go to commission a lodge in kabwe?
He has no courage to hold a press conference to address the nation’s concerns, perhaps because he knows he has no answers.
I wouldnt be surprised if he spends his time at the office playing solitaire and browsing on facebook
Since when was the PF leader ECL popular with the UPND? It is Edgar Changwa Lungu who has beated your president twice. Mr Katuka come to earth, the moon is not good for you.
@Chendabusiku, I think Mr Katuka needs to define the word “popular” first. Mr Katuka needs to be reminded to take his president to the under five clinic. The so called unpopular president will make people cry “they have stolen our vote in 2021”. I no fun of PF and ECL but we have the most useless opposition in the history of Multiparty democracy in Zambia.
Katuka focus more on your UPND which has spent more than 20 years in opposition!!!if ECL is the most unpopular politician today,then you must be dancing.Sadly for you the opposite is the reality.Your HH is the most unwanted politician in 6.5 provinces and thats why he keeps on sticking to bembas such as GBM,Kambwili etc like a tick!!
Results in 2021 will show if what you are yapping about Katuka is correct or ni luvale dreams!!
Leadership in PF is a total mess, if you look at the leadership at the ministerial level, how many are popular with the masses, I am sure you will not have an answer to this off the cuff because you have to analyze and come up with an acceptable answer.
The above question should also give you an idea of the presidents standing in society, because if his leadership is not liked then it follows that he is also not liked no rocket science here this is just logic and because of that, if he really wants to build his own image he must start by fixing the image of those that represent him by not switching them around and still keeping them but by actually getting rid of them, a good example is Luo there was jubilation at higher education ministry but misery at fishery why not just totally get…
President Lungu is by Far a Likeable Presidential Material than HH Hes has a heart of Many Zambians He listens and makes amends when corrected and advised to
In fact on the very Contrary President Lungu has empathy for many Zambians than HH given and looking at the way he interacts with his workers colleagues party members and many Zambians He is better able to navigate the man problems than Zambians are facing better than HH
He may error or make mistakes but he easily forgives himself and makes amends He has a conscious and unlike the others with a seared Conscious
We may have foreign crooks amidst Us but Lungus is more than capable of protecting and safe guarding the interest of…
That statement is meant for your small ‘god’ Kaponya (HH).
far far better than HH and disassociates himself and banns such when observed and noticed be it Chinese Europeans Americans Africans or Indeed Zambians
He espouses Integrity and ethics and strive to promote equality and fairness This you can observe in his day to day works and office
You are entitled to your opinion sir. Just be ready for another defeat and more circus at concourt.