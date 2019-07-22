Usually I don’t respond to political rhetoric but since it’s the ruling party’s entire Media Director my brother Mr Sunday Chanda who has posed a direct challenge to us the organisers of the #YellowCard protest to disclose the source of funding used for the protest, I’m compelled to respond.
First of all let me put it very clear that I do not represent or belong to any organisation be it political or in Civil Society and my response to the Patriotic Front or indeed my participation in the organisation of the #YellowCard is not influenced by anybody. I feed myself.
Let me put it on record that no CSO, external funder or political party designed the protest. It was I who approached my colleagues Pilato and Laura Miti as individual citizens and we agreed to mobilise citizens to peacefully protest and if you want to know, I authored the term #YellowCard.
Don’t let anyone mislead you to think that our #YellowCard is funded by HH or is in line with other international yellow card movements as insinuated by some vuvuzela political party leaders. We cannot stop anyone from aligning themselves with the campaign because it is about everyone including members of the PF
Secondly, the protest was made possible by individuals and any individuals or organisations that printed their own yellow t shirts did so at their own discretion using their own resources and because they identify with the reasons for the protest.
Mr Chanda might want to know that I personally walked to City Clothing Factory along Freedom Way and I bought my yellow overalls using MY OWN money. If we were funded, I was going to come in a yellow Jaguar and yellow suit.
Bedsides, as an artist I know how easy it is to get money from politicians. We know how to dance at the airport but we are not cut from that cloth.
I want to remind you my brother Mr Chanda that the voice of the ordinary citizens is more powerful than any organisation and Zambians are not stupid to identify with the #YellowCard protests. Zambians don’t need funding to voice out their concerns. Your fights with the opposition should not be mixed with our protest because we speak for every Zambian including yourself and the youths in your party who have resorted to beating you their leaders because of unequal distribution of the country’s resources.
Let me also put it to you Sir that the Police are not doing us any favour by allowing us to protest. Protesting is our democratic right and the Police have a duty to protect us. As a matter of fact, we speak for those same Police officers whose professionalism is at the mercy of caders.
I think right now you will do well to respond to the many questions that the people of Zambia are asking. Listen to the people you promised jobs, lower taxes, and more money. Discrediting the #YellowCard protest today or demonising CSO’s will not make the suffering of the masses disappear overnight nor will it change K6.1bn to K0.
This was just a little demonstration of what People Power can do if leaders are not doing the right things. So bakalamba, if you or anybody has any proof of external funding availed to us for the protest then I equally challenge you to lay the facts on the table. We do not economise with the truth.
People like Sunday Fooking Chanda are simpletons…he only sees black and white…prey or predator, HH or Lazy Lungu. These people thrive in rotten societies
Its sad that Sunday Chanda and his colleagues dont seem interested in hearing what the people are saying or understand the struggles they are going through. They seem more interested in their own selfish agenda of accumilating wealth for themselves as quickly as possible and stay in power perpetually. But we will bring them to book for any theft or corruption, and we will remove them from power, by any lawful means
Ka Chanda’s response we be more rubbish that won’t help his situation lol.
When Sata was around such hyenas like Fooking Chanda were teaboys at PF H/q…now under the mediocrity of this lazy tin Edgar every rubbish has come to the top….am sure Lazy is sleeping after playing all weekend come Wednesday he will start looking for places to fly to.
Chanda, this is where you have it all wrong, in your mind Zambians are stupid and because you are withholding akasaka kandalama, you could not have envisioned a successful protest. This is just the beginning, a reality check because you have taken people for granted and made a mockery of God. Brace yourselves
I really hate Pilato and his girl friend Laura Meat, I also dont like people who listern to his music because they flock together.
Maiko Sulu is not a bad dude, ni Dobo fye ilamukola sana. If only he can clean up and shave his head he can make a good leader
Ba Chanda,when people are in a struggle for the right cause,they depend more on conscience than on money.It is, however, impossible for money worshipping people in PF to understand this because they have lost conscience and have no sincere cause with which to appeal to the masses.The only cause they have now is corruption of the masses. PF is morally dead and Zambians have realised that PF should not continue to govern this country.The yellowcardcampaign will soon shock the PF and make them tremble.It is an initiative of ordinary Zambians who genuinely love this country.
Chanda does not realize that his oxygen tank is running low, soo it will be 2021 and where will you hide?, make peace now.
Just because PF supporters are civil does not mean that we are not here.
Come 2021, we you will cry again.
Just because its only the opposition is demonstrating and rioting does not mean that PF supporters are not there. If you want dare us and we shall organize a PF support Demonstration you shall die from shock.
Ken – Just because PF supporters are civil ? Sure – kikikikikikikikikikikik – since when?