The Zambia Institute of Architects is saddened with the accident that occurred at Woodlands Stadium which resulted in the loss of life.

Institute President Sydney Ngoma says it is the mandate of the developers and their agents to ensure that no worker is exposed to hazards and accidents and that there is zero tolerance to unsafe construction practices that would affect or terminate human life within a construction site.

Mr. Ngoma has since urged all developers and members of the public to comply with best practices where safety is concerned.

He further urged members of the public to ensure that they involve architects in their developments throughout the project life so that there is guidance, leadership and strict adherence to laws that pertain to safe work environments.

Mr. Ngoma said it is also notable that Sustainable Development Goals Number 11 and 12 provide for promotion of sustainable cities and communities through responsible consumption and production throughout the construction life cycle.

He said the Zambia Institute of Architects shall therefore institute further investigations into the matter through its inspectorate in collaboration with its stakeholders and ensure that all developments in the country are complaint and provide a safe working environment for our citizens.

