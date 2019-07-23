Nkana striker and captain Walter Bwalya has left after three and a half years with the record twelve-time Zambian champions to join El Gouna SC of Egypt.

Bwalya is the second high profile Nkana departure in the off-season following striker Austin Muwowo’s transfer to Orlando Pirates in South Africa.

“Nkana have concluded a transfer for skipper Walter Bwalya who moves on a permanent arrangement to Egypt’s El Gouna Sporting Club,” Nkana CEO Charles Chakatazya said.

Bwalya leaves Nkana after three seasons at Nkana where he scored 23 goals in 2016 to win the FAZ Golden Boot in that campaign , and scored another 11 in 2018 and four in all competition in an injury -plagued 2019 transitional season.

His new employers El Gouna are currently fifth from bottom on the Egyptian Premier League log on 38 points from 34 games played while Al Ahly lead on 74 points with two games in hand.

