President Lungu has directed the newly appointed Minister of Youth, Sports and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga to sort out issues around the Zambia Amateur Athletics Association interfering with people’s wellness in their private lives.

The President said that people should be free to exercise or jog on the streets just like they play social football without anyone bothering them.

The head of state was reacting to reports that ZAAA President Elias Mpondela had issued instructions that all those forming running clubs in townships and streets must be registered with the association.

“Why would you worry when people play football in the streets. I hope it was just probably a storm in a teacup.”

The President also called for effective implementation of the 2015 National Youth Policy and National Action Plan aimed at developing skills as part of youth empowerment.

President Lungu has since advised the new Minister of Youth, Sports and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga to ensure government’s commitment to the youths is fully implemented regardless of where they are.

Speaking after swearing in Mr. Mulenga at State House today, President Lungu also urged the minister to come up with innovations aimed at engaging youths in productive activities as they form over 60 percent of the population.

He said Zambia’s economy can only grow if the youths are engaged in productive ventures through skills development.

And President Lungu has advised the Minister to engage the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on improving the football standards because the country’s failure to participate in the 2019 Africa cup of nations disappointed many Zambians.

The President expressed deep concern at the poor performance of the Zambia national soccer team and said Zambia was a footballing nation and the country was disappointed with the recent poor performance and losses that the national soccer team had suffered.

Mr. Mulenga paid tribute to President Lungu for appointing a lot of youths to key decision-making positions. The newly appointed Minister said he will take issues of skills development and entrepreneurship as key in economic growth because he is an entrepreneur who has never been engaged in a formal job.

