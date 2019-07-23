President Lungu has directed the newly appointed Minister of Youth, Sports and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga to sort out issues around the Zambia Amateur Athletics Association interfering with people’s wellness in their private lives.
The President said that people should be free to exercise or jog on the streets just like they play social football without anyone bothering them.
The head of state was reacting to reports that ZAAA President Elias Mpondela had issued instructions that all those forming running clubs in townships and streets must be registered with the association.
“Why would you worry when people play football in the streets. I hope it was just probably a storm in a teacup.”
The President also called for effective implementation of the 2015 National Youth Policy and National Action Plan aimed at developing skills as part of youth empowerment.
President Lungu has since advised the new Minister of Youth, Sports and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga to ensure government’s commitment to the youths is fully implemented regardless of where they are.
Speaking after swearing in Mr. Mulenga at State House today, President Lungu also urged the minister to come up with innovations aimed at engaging youths in productive activities as they form over 60 percent of the population.
He said Zambia’s economy can only grow if the youths are engaged in productive ventures through skills development.
And President Lungu has advised the Minister to engage the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on improving the football standards because the country’s failure to participate in the 2019 Africa cup of nations disappointed many Zambians.
The President expressed deep concern at the poor performance of the Zambia national soccer team and said Zambia was a footballing nation and the country was disappointed with the recent poor performance and losses that the national soccer team had suffered.
Mr. Mulenga paid tribute to President Lungu for appointing a lot of youths to key decision-making positions. The newly appointed Minister said he will take issues of skills development and entrepreneurship as key in economic growth because he is an entrepreneur who has never been engaged in a formal job.
Young, fit , energetic, se.xy, moneyed ….
Lip service ba Lungu. You are slowly losing my vote because of lack of tangible results. My only challenge is that the options like hh & ck are also another waste of time
When I saw this clip of Lazy Lungu advising the new minister I found it hilarious the whole President there talking about jogging when people dont even have food in there stomachs….the economy is in a downward spiral and this guy dressed like a hotel doorman has time for useless issues instead of hosting a proper Press conference.
Thank you ECL man of the people. How and why should we register with Mpondela just to jog around the compound? Can Mpondela also leave ZAAA? He has been there too long and is not adding any value any more…
YOU SHOULD BE BOTHERED ABOUT YOUR ABILITY TO ASSEMBLE FREELY AND PROTEST. YOU WOULDN’T HAVE ALL THIS CORRUPTION, NEPOTISM, TRIBALISM, DECLINING LIVING STANDARDS IF YOU PROTESTED UPON SEEING/NOTICING MISUSE OF YOUR HIGH TAXES OR ABUSE OF POWER AND OTHER VICES.
Your ability to come together and collectively express, promote, pursue, and defend collective or shared ideas is more important than jogging.
KNOW YOUR PRIORITIES, LIFE IS TOO SHORT TO BE FLIPPANT.
Thank you your excellency! Infact that Mpondela has outlived his usefulness in the ZAAA.It is about time another person took over that association
Sports clubs bring insurance cover to leisure, enjoyment and pleasure. Sports can lead to a broken leg, arm, finger, fractured elbow, etc. There is nothing better than knowing that sports activities are covered by insurance in the event of accidental injury. Before joining a sports club, the medical doctor must certify that the individual sportsman or sportswoman is physically and mentally fit to practice sport. Sports can be strenuous and exhausting. Insured organized sport is generally safer and more secure than spontaneous physical activities. Sports medicine can carry on from here. Some form of link and connect can help here.
What have you been smoking?
Makasa Kasonde strikes again with his folly …really laughable
where you certified playing inchimbobwa?Ati DR… my foot,modern day slaves.
Sports insurance is necessary in modern society. There is no need to become agitated here. It covers the sportsman and sportswoman to and fr sports arena, including sporting activities. The more sports people participate in sports insurance, the lower the insurance policy costs and more importantly the safer the sport. Remember the legendary boxer Lottie Mwale? Take time to belittle sports insurance.
What the president was telling Mpondela is that people are free to form another athletics association & leave Mpondela with his personal to holder ZAAA.