By Hakainde Hichilema
We have taken note of the remarks attributed to Mr. Edgar Lungu, as quoted in the ‘News Diggers while campaigning in Katuba constituency parliamentary bye election.
To say we should have been building toilets for the residents of Katuba and other places where we have our MPs, is not only unfortunate but also immature and belittling, not only to the people of that constituency but to all Zambian citizens.
For us in the UPND politics is a noble and sacred service which we respectly hold, and we think this is not the kind of discourse our citizens should be subjected to from all of us in political leadership in our country.
Citizens expect an exceptional and mature conversation on matters affecting their lives than this kind of worthless debate. Surely Mr Edgar Lungu can do better than this. We believe even in taverns, shabeens and bars there is some level of decent conversation than this kind of talk by Mr. Lungu.
How can he inspire a generation of young people who are looking for role models from their leaders, with such frivolous behaviour and immature talk, when our citizens are urgently seekig for solutions on matters affecting their day to day struggles such as lack of jobs, affordable healthcare, school fees for their children and food on their tables, among many other things.
Jobs are being lost in the mining sector such as Mopani which is cancelling contracts for Zambian contractors on the Copperbelt under Mr. Lungu’s watch, and all he can talk about is toilets instead of addressing this and other pressing national issues such as escalating prices of mealie meal.
UPND members throughout the country including us politicians pay taxes to the national treasury which is currently being plundered by Mr. Lungu and his friends through corruption and outright theft of public resources.
Therefore like other citizens, UPND members equally expect development in their areas regardless of their political choices which is their democratic right.
Is Mr. Lungu in any way suggesting that there should be a one party dictatorship, where all citizens will be forced to belong to the PF inorder for them to receive development?
It is this kind of bigotry that is fueling social divisions in the country, at the expense of addressing pressing national issues.
As a matter of fact, we are trying our level best in our own small way to support communities in various parts of the country, by sinking boreholes, building schools and clinics, constructing cattle dip tanks, supporting children in schools and other vulnerable communities among many other activities.
This is despite the shrinking economic space in our businesses that are forever being squeezed by the PF regime in order to economically disadvantage us and weaken our resolve, but we will not give in to these tactics.
When UPND is elected into office in 2021, we will redefine development as a fundamental human right which must be freely extended to all citizens regardless of political affiliations and regional or religious background.
We will not withhold development from regions that did not vote for us or selectively carry out an economic agenda, to punish those that hold dissenting views from us. This is our solemn promise to the Zambian people and our cooperating partners.
These are the values on which the UPND was founded upon, this is the character and standards with which the founding fathers and mothers of our Republic set, and will endeavour to follow them to the latter.
For now we request our dear citizens to reject low level politics of divisiveness, name calling, and other such bad vices, but embrace the UPND politics of seeking for solutions to the problems affecting our people.
Hakainde Hichilema
So sanitation and other basics of human are not on the UPND agenda?
* human decency*
HH 6 times losing and still sounds amateurish..no wonder Zambians keep on rejecting him….it looks like Zambians are rejecting HH…..and not UPND as per se…and for this same reason Zambia will continue to be ruled by PF bandits
Drinking on duty will make even top man to realize that there are toilets everywhere.
Sounds like Ba Edgar’s political adviser was urinating to presidential tires.
Then he said boss, there are no toilets around here!!
Lungu is the richest man in Zambia by far.
How he got his wealth is another story.
In fact, for every Kwacha that has been stolen, there is a child that dies in hospital due to lack of medicine.
Even the problem of street kids has been ignored by those that can actually make a difference.
“We believe even in taverns, shabeens and bars there is some level of decent conversation than this kind of talk by Mr. Lungu.”
How could taverns, shabeens and bars have some level of decency? How could tavern inspire a generation of young people? Double h is wasted project. If ECL is wrong in your way of understanding, just hit the point home n’ on target.
Two wrongs don’t make a right. Your M.O. is equally questionable.
I can’t feel the political meat in your rhetoric. Come on double h grow up. Your M.O. is that your men and women in the council, parliament and party should not work with Government of the day. That’s mean and evil. That’s the kinda politics you champion day in day out. With your notorious tribal M.O. the article is pure trash.
Take M.O. as Modus Operandi.
Bo HH
how did you expect the President to respond to people’s calls for simple toilets even
at markets?
I believe president Lungu meant upnd mps are not working for their constituents by overlooking even basic needs like toilets. Oval headed six time loser misconstrues the whole issue as an exchange of words instead of focusing on the achievements of upnd in the area. Ati leader of opposition?? Please bring Mulyokela on stage we laugh and a bit…..
@ Zambian citizen…Lungu actaully did say that despite HH being richer than him, he has failed to build toilets in katuba. Really stupid thing to say. Does HH has access to national finances? What has this stupid president contributed to vulnerable people out of his stolen money? We pay taxes not to HH but to the government of which Lungu is president and therefore we demand toilets not from HH but from Lungu. Its our money and not your , you moronic president.
Having a third of parliament makes upnd part of the governance system. If the president has to supervise CDF, why should we vote for mps?? oval headed loser should spend time pushing his mps to do their national duties for their constituents not appearing in the media attacking the president. That’s why his mayor resigned yesterday.
Free advice and education.
LET THOSE WHO HAVE EARS LISTEN AND EYES SEE.
Building public conveniences and toilets is part of national development, especially on Market stores, Intercity Bus Stops, communities forums, Sports Centres, Play Parks etc.
What are you preaching HH?.
Are you saying people should just use open fields, trenches, roadsides to respond to the call of nature.
Its like HH smokes too much dagga!!isnt he the one who stop all his MPs from working with this Govnt?if any UPND Mayor or MP is seen near the president,such a UPND member becomes HH’s enemy.ALL ZAMBIANS KNOW THIS FACT!!This is the reason why all constituencies under UPND MPs are under developed.I have built my mansion at a farm in Katuba but i have failed to enjoy my stay there due to bad roads.almost all major roads in constituencies under PF MPs in Lusaka are tarred.IF KATUBA RESIDENTS WANT TO SEE CHANGE ,THEN VOTERS MUST REJECT UPND 100% NEXT WEEK.Even Chilanga under a PF MP now is receiving developing!!!Hence,as long as HH continues stopping his MPs from working with Govnt,then yes it is better to have a one party state and enjoy development across Zambia!!!HH should should know that…
Continue….
HH should know that we vote for development and not to satisfy his ego of becoming the FIRST TONGA PRESIDENT in Zambia because that wont benefit us in anyway!!!
This is what happens when you’ve spent all your political life in opposition. You stop seeing solutions to problems and start seeing problems in every solution.
But the people are not blind and they have a free mind of their own to pass sound judgement on matters they hear.
Wow herein lies the problem by the so called educated on this blog. Partisan politics aside, for those of you espousing that this toilet think is appropriate, do you honestly think toilets will bring bring bread and butter on the table for masses, c’mon now, let’s all be sensible here. Rightly HH does not have akasaka kandalama, how he uses his wealth is his prerogative, the money that should be going to develop the country is going elsewhere, you all know where and need not spell it for you. Everyone in Zambia deserves better and beyond toilets. Mulekwata uluse kubantu, it’s called Ubuntu, lelo you may be ok but nothing is guaranteed, think about your future generations if nothing else