The High Court in Johannesburg this morning granted Vedanta Resources an urgent interim order blocking ZCCM from liquidating Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).
The Indian-owned mining company is fighting the Zambian government’s decision, through ZCCM-IH to appoint provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu to wind up KCM operations after government accused Vedanta of breaching the terms of its mining licence.
Today’s interim interdict was granted after two days of argument in court last week, where Vedanta contended that ZCCM-IH had breached and continued to breach the KCM shareholders’ agreement by instituting the proceedings against KCM.
It argued that ZCCM-IH had pushed ahead with the provisional liquidator instead of reverting to the agreed-upon dispute resolution mechanism for shareholder disputes.
South African High Court Judge Leicester Adams said in a ruling seen as a big win for Vedanta that wind-up proceedings must be immediately withdrawn until a final decision is made following arbitration.
“Pending the final determination of the arbitration, the first respondent is interdicted and restrained from taking any further steps in the furtherance and prosecution of the winding up proceedings,” he said.
The granting of the interim interdict means that, pending the final outcome of an arbitration process, ZCCM-IH should immediately withdraw its winding-up proceedings.
It also means that provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu is discharged from office and leave KCM premises.
ZCCM-IH was also ordered to pay Vedanta’s legal costs for three Lawyers who applied for the interdict.
In a statement, Vedanta said it welcomed the ruling by Judge Adams and reiterated its commitment to resolving the dispute with ZCCM-IH via arbitration.
Vedanta had been locked in a dispute with the Zambian government since May when it appointed a liquidator to run KCM, which is 20% owned by ZCCM-IH and the rest by Vedanta.
The legal counsel for ZCCM-IH declined to comment.
It was not immediately clear whether the ruling would be binding in Zambia.
Vedanta said it was unable to comment on the process currently underway in the Zambian courts, in compliance with the guidance provided by Justice Banda-Bobo in the Lusaka High Court on 4 July 2019, after concerns were raised about the parties making public comments about ongoing court proceedings.
Vedanta had sought the urgent order in South Africa to prevent KCM from being wound up, arguing that the dispute should be subject to arbitration, which cannot happen if the Zambian government is pursuing a new investor.
Mines Minister Richard Musukwa last week said that it expects bids for the KCM business to be submitted within weeks by nine companies from Russia, Turkey, Australia, Canada and China.
Thorn in the a$$ – LT published the contents of the Shareholder Agreement when Vendanta presented their case but you chose to ignore go and read again …go and follow it up to the procedure for arbitration or read the whole article above your Mines Minister is a Primary school science teacher what would he know.
Without knowing exactly what the ZCCM-HI/Vedanta “marriage” contract says, it is difficult to speak from an informed position. However, if arbitration is not mandatory in the contract, ZCCM-HI cannot be forced to abide by it….arbitration is not something that can be forced on an unwilling party to the case if they do agree to it. Arbitration, in most cases, is voluntary unless it expressly says so in the contract. Even then, it is not automatic or mandatory that both parties should or must accept the outcome or settlement of the arbitration hearings. Any of the involved parties can still decide to go through a full Court trail….which is what is going on in the Zambian Courts on this issue. But again, this is speaking without the complete details of the ZCCM-HI/Vedanta contract.
By the way, most corporations, companies, businesses, entities, extra, insist on arbitrations in order to avoid a court record against their name. A record that can be used against them in future. Here in America you will find a lot of these mandatory arbitration clauses written into contracts for that same reason. But courts are not bound by them if party still decided to take the case to court.
You are BOUND by the terms of Shareholders Agreement.
Respect the Terms and Conditions or pay Billions in compensation.
malinso, you sentiments are warranted, however, without details of the contract, it would be premature to dismiss this simply because it took place in a south African court. I mean zccm…had lawyers there, so it means they were bound by some contractual agreement that’s why they obeyed the subpoena.
at times emotions can crowd clear thinking, I don’t know how well the govent. looked at the contract prior to commencing the liquidation process.
I sure hope they’ll appeal, I think they’ve grounds to appeal citing the mine’s violations of various tax laws…
You are sober in your contribution and I encourage that but brother I hope you are not one of those guys who blindly support what the new mine owners are doing to our once vibrant Mining towns. I mean people who were not living on the Mining towns before HH sold them to enrich himself. What hates us more than anyone can understand is that Copperbelt was once a vibrant and i mean vibrant place for anyone on earth to dream living there. Since the haste and mishandling of the privatization program, the new mine owners have been stealing and raping our country. All the the proceeds of our mineral rich Copperbelt and now North Western Provinces are just making Billionaires in other countries whilst our people who break their backs day and night are subjected to slavery conditions,…
The Zambian Government is standing on firm ground here. The issues it has raised are genuine. Vendata has been loss making according to it’s buyer. Vendata is KCM bankrupt. The workers at KCM wanted Vedanta out. Government never benefited from Vedanta. So KCM in liquidation. This case is in Zambian courts not South African Courts. Fast fast, let’s roll.
How did HH sell the mines? I believe it was the government of the Republic of Zambia decision to sell off most state enterprises. This started soon after the Chiluba govt. came to power. HH was a mere facilitator using his accounting/consultancy skills to enhance the privatization program. I stand to be corrected, he was not even a politician that time.
Cool down this is just an interim injunction. It can still be challenged in a neutral international court, eg London. Despite them having strong case in terms of contractual terms, overall tax evasion, veering from mining Licence and failing to pay workers and stake orders among others is strong case enough.
Let us put our legal mind together and put up a fight. This is not about the President alone, it is about Zambia.
what you’re talking about is corporate responsibility, if the Zambian govent. this that’s important (and it should) it ought to include that in the contract…but that’s inconsequential in the matter at hand and what’s at stake in these proceedings
what’s at question is violation of the terms and conditions. a business on a scale such as this one isn’t run by one individual, those running the operation don’t call the shorts. they’ve shareholders breathing on their a rses.
both parties have to abide by the contractual agreement that was agreed upon when they engaged into the aforementioned transaction. any violation by either party is grounds for litigation, and that’s why we’re where we are hencewith
I wonder what the preamble to the upcoming economic summit will be as we court new investors….why didn’t our govt go the arbitration way first, cite all the misdeeds of Vedanta, which are well documented I believe, then insist on liquidation. It could have taken a bit longer but achievable I think. What is the cost of these Vedanta lawyers anyway ?
Zambian government should put on big boys pants and nationalize KCM. Why do we have to entrust God given minerals in the hands of foreigners as investors all the time whose motives is to rip where they did not sow and make profit. Yet we are wondering why Zambian economy is stagnant with a lot of debts pilling up. Like seriously dont we have Zambians who can run and operate these mines efficiently? What has happened to all these Zambians who claim to be educated with masters in Business Admin, Masters in Mines etc. #MAKEZAMBIAGREAT AGAIN. #NATIONALIZEKCM
