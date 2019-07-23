The opposition UPND says it will target to reduce the price of a 25kg bag of mealie meal by below K50 when it forms government.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema said his government will target to cut mealie meal prices with its agriculture policies.

Mr Hichilema said there is need for urgent measures to address the escalating prices of mealie meal, cooking oil and other essential commodities.

“The current prices are way out of hand and completely unaffordable by the majority of our citizens, especially with the current high rate of unemployment in the country,” Mr Hichilema said.

The UPND leader said blaming adverse weather conditions is merely a convenient way of avoiding the problem.

“There are countries that are deserts, but their citizens are far much better in terms of living conditions because they rightly invested in correct projects,” he said.

“For example, we have been talking about creating more water harvesting mechanisms such as dams, canals, boreholes, etc to make farming an all year round activity, than waiting for rains.”

Mr Hchilema said farming and related activities from crops to livestock can employ a lot of people directly and indirectly through value addition industries, while ensuring there is available and affordable food in the country.”

He said these are the kind of investments Zambia should promote as they touch a great majority of the people.

“Our target with our agriculture policies is to make sure a 25kg bag of mealie meal is kept at K50 or below. This is about survival of our people,” he said.

