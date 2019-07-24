Caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi has declared Chipolopolo ready for hosts Botswana in Friday’s opening 2020 CHAN qualifier in Francistown.

After three weeks in camp, Chiyangi’s final 20-member team depart for Botswana today ahead of the CHAN penultimate round, first leg qualifier on July 26.

“The camp has gone on very well and so now the only thing that is remaining is to go and play in Botswana,” Chiyangi said.

The match comes six weeks after the two sides last meeting in the 2019 COSAFA Cup final on June 8 in Durban that Zambia won 1-0.

“The massage has been not to underrate them. Yes, we beat them in the last game,” Chiyangi said.

“But again, when you look at that game, it was a tough match, and everyone was reminded that we make sure that when we go there, we have to take them seriously.

“This is a different game; it is not the same game we played in South Africa.”

Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Clement Mwape Mulashi, Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri (all Zesco United), Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)

MIDFIELDERS: Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Larry Bwalya, Benson Sakala (both Power Dynamos), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana)

STRIKERS:Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco), Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes)

