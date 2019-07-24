Opposition UPND Kanabilumbu Ward by-election candidate in Kaoma District in Western Province Misheck Mundandwe has withdrawn from the race and joined the Patriotic Front.

Mr. Mundandwe has resigned from the opposition political party with immediate effect and said the electorate who are UPND supporters in Mangango Constituency have advised him to do so as everyone has resolved to work with President Edgar Lungu.

He said his decision has also been prompted by the resignation of the opposition UPND Kaoma District Council Chairperson Bindundu Mutti earlier this week.

The Kaoma Council Chairperson resigned on Monday, following his suspension by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema for welcoming the Head of State in the district when he officiated at the Zambia Correctional Service Pass out on 11th July, 2019.

And Mr. Mundambwe said more resignations are expected as it is clear that there is a paradigm shift across Western Province towards the PF government.

He said this is because President Edgar Lungu has continued to develop the nation without leaving anyone behind.

