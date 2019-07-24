United Party for National Development(UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has said that his UPND have been very categorical and consistency that Vendetta should have gone a long time ago due to clear breaches and violations of numerous contractual agreements and obligations with the Zambian people.
In a statement released to the media, the UPND President said that the lack of proactive actions that would have averted the ongoing crisis was motivated by personal benefits that the top PF leadership were enjoying from the ailing KCM at the expense of employees, contractors, citizens on the Copperbelt and the country at large.
Below is the full statement
We are receiving a lot of calls and messages from journalists, affected citizens in the mining sector, business community, and basically from all walks of life to comment on the implications of the court verdict regarding the KCM versus Vendetta saga.
We are not sure whether we are in a position to give any further guidance and advice for the umpteenth time, to our colleagues in the PF regime than what we have already given at different foras, but which has completely been ignored on countless times.
We have been in business long enough and for the love of our country, and for the sake of our citizens who are directly and indirectly affected by the ongoing indecisive actions on KCM, we rendered free advice to government which by now would have quickly resolved these matters.
We have been very categorical and consistency that Vendetta should have gone a long time ago due to clear breaches and violations of numerous contractual agreements and obligations with the Zambian people.
Like we stated before, the Zambian government is fully represented in the KCM board through ZCCM-IH appointed by the PF regime and were fully participating in the daily operations and the management of our mining giant. To that end ZCCM- IH obviously updated the PF and State House on an ongoing basis on the state affairs in KCM, but they took no action.
We have no doubt that the lack of proactive actions that would have averted the ongoing crisis was motivated by personal benefits that the top PF leadership were enjoying from the ailing KCM at the expense of employees, contractors, citizens on the Copperbelt and the country at large.
We are aware and have been advising our PF colleagues on many other challenges being faced by our citizens in other mining houses such as Mopani, NFCA, Luanshya Copper Mine and many other public entities, but as per usual incompetence, nobody wants to take proactive interventions.
Our social media platforms inboxes are full of complaints from our citizens requesting us to intervene, but our people should know that we don’t hold any executive powers at the moment, and the least we can do is merely offer advice and alternative solutions.
Ultimately, the real power lies in you our fellow citizens to determine the governance of our country, by either continuing with the same mediocrity and incompetence, or change the course of action. The power is firmly in your hands.
But we should all know that the ongoing mishandling of KCM and other mining houses has wider and long term implications for generations to come.
Already we are paying a heavy price over the manner we mismanaged Lap Green and generally the entire economic situation such as heavy massive borrowing from expensive windows like the Eurobonds.
The unfortunate thing is that some of the people who claimed to be patriotic citizens and put us in this huge debt burden and economic mess are no longer there, but we are all paying for their mismanagement.
Hakainde Hichilema
UPND President
So what is this moron ranting about?On one side,he is saying Govnt could have grabbed KCM from Vedanta long ago then again he says Govnt will pay dearly for liquidating KCM.so which is bo Kainde?Look,it is better for Govnt to pay penalties than subjecting miners in Chingola and C/bombwe to life misery!!KCM has run down all assets zccm left for this mine.Chingola and C/bombwe look like towns in Somalia when under zccm life was booming there!!!Politics aside here because nobody in Zambia wants Vedanta to continue messing up KCM!!!These are bad investors who bought a mine for a song but still subjected miners to severe poverty!!!
ABASH VEDANTA!!!WELL DONE PF GOVNT TAKING THIS STANCE OVER KCM!!
I think HH will make e a better President than Lungu.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
HH has more shadows than he thinks. Seriously who can believe him for anything on mines?
When one does not understand how to go about issues, the mouth crips acid and kills even his own cells. Clear indication that PF cadres minded will never articulate sensible resolutions.
Akainde (HH) you should have long gone to the gallows for sending countless young miners to an early grave.
You stole money during Privatization and gave us these fake infestors. Today you want to say they should have long gone? Kaponya!
You sold KCM for $26 million and pocketed the rest kolwe!
You(HH) are the causer of all this mess because you(HH) are the same one who was there during the sale of the same mine we are talking about(KCM).You(HH) are saying you have offered solutions ,what solution? mention it. Infact you(HH) were suppose to go through the same document before selling the mine.so baba don’t even talk about this you are not even ashamed. Have seen have you have messed up the lives of the people on the copperbelt.
The UPND President has some key valid points. The ruling party must never see HH as an enemy, but as a patriotic citizen passionate to contribute to the governance of our great country of Zambia.
The critical issue now is; let’s all citizens of this great country of Zambia, rally behind the current government on the stance they have taken, to ensure that wrong investors will never again abuse and steal from our people. We need to set a precedent that we are a powerful nation that cannot be taken for granted by anyone in the name of investor. Regardless of the past circumstances surrounding the Vendatta saga, lests all patriotic Zambians join our minds and hearts together with government to set a powerful precedent that none should ever underestimate our resolve to succeed whatever…
Regardless of the past circumstances surrounding the Vendatta saga, let us all patriotic Zambians join our minds and hearts together with government to set a powerful precedent that no one should ever underestimate our resolve to succeed whatever our past. We shall continually raise like a noble eagle in its majestic flight above all our challenges as a nation. We will always face the future with great confidence and courage. God bless our great country.
The common ground is that these curry munchers must go and never be allowed to return.