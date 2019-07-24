Striker Walter Bwalya has paid tribute to Nkana after joining El Gouna SC of Egypt on a permanent deal.

Nkana on Tuesday announced that club captain Bwalya has left after three and a half years with the record twelve-time Zambian champions to join El Gouna.

“I think Nkana have helped me a lot. They have helped me in different ways. I am who I am because of Nkana,” Bwalya said in a telephone interview.

“I appreciate the management, the technical bench, my teammates and supporters. I am saying thank you to everyone and the people of Zambia, it’s my second country,” he said.

Bwalya leaves Nkana after three seasons in Wusakile where he scored 23 goals in 2016 to win the FAZ Golden Boot in that campaign, and scored another 11 in 2018 and four in all competition in an injury -plagued 2019 transitional season.

The Congolese striker is pleased to join El Gouna.

“It is good to make a step forward in life and in my career. You know football is a short career,” Bwalya said.

“I know it’s not easy to leave the club but at the end of the day one need to make a step and progress in his career.”

El Gouna are currently fifth from bottom on the Egyptian Premier League log on 38 points from 34 games played while Al Ahly lead on 74 points with two games in hand.

[Read 371 times, 371 reads today]