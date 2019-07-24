Zanaco today drew draw at home with defending South Africa PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns in an international pre-season friendly played at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The friendly ended 0-0 at in Zanaco’s first high profile pre-season friendly ahead of the 2019/2020 season that kicks off next month.

Sundowns are in Zambia for a two-match pre-season camp that began on Tuesday that ends this Sunday.

The Zambia camp is a late change to Sundowns pre-season itinerary that was supposed to see them go to DR Congo and play TP Mazembe and Don Bosco but was cancelled due to Ebola outbreak in that country.

Sundowns, will end their tour this Saturday with a date up the road at Nkoloma Stadium against hosts Red Arrows.

Arrows are a late change to the friendly program after Nkana, who were initially on the schedule to host Sundowns in Kitwe, opted out due to pre-season technical reasons

