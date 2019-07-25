Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards being proactive in the implementation of good governance in the management of natural resources, in order to create wealth and employment in the country.

Minister of Mines and Natural Resources Richard Musukwa said transparency and good management of natural resources have ripple effect on the lives of the people.

Mr Musukwa explained that if management of resources is not anchored on transparency and good governance, misunderstandings will always arise among the citizenry.

ZANIS reports that the Minister was speaking in Lusaka today when he launched the research findings study on addressing challenges of natural resource and good governance in the Great Lakes Region.

“There is a mismatch that despite many countries in Africa being endowed with natural resources, people still live in poverty and unemployment, which shows that there is little benefaction from the natural resources,” he said.

“This colloquium which focuses on assessing the implementation of the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) and research findings, will greatly help in understanding what has been achieved this far since Zambia subscribed to the EITI in 2009,”he added.

Mr Musukwa emphasised that government will ensure that corruption in the mining sector is fought with vigor and without favour, in order for people to fully benefit from the yields of natural resources.

He further underscored that his ministry stands ready to fully study and understand the findings towards addressing challenges of natural resource governance in the Great Lakes region.

On the other hand, Southern Africa Resource Watch (SARW) Director Claud Kabemba said that countries in the Great Lakes region need to device mechanisms that will create a reservoir of wealth from natural resources that are depleting.

Dr. Claud stressed that Africa should emulate continents like the United Kingdom that have created endless wealth from the natural resources, with countries like China and Russia following suit, to create their own wealth.

And International Conference of the Great Lakes Region Levy Mwanawasa Centre for Democracy and Good Governance Executive Director Frank Okuthe lamented that the Great Lakes Region is rich in mineral wealth but unemployment and poverty levels are high.

“These natural resources have been a source of conflict in some countries within the great lakes region such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and the Central Africa Republic, among others. This is mainly due to the illegal extraction of mineral wealth,” stressed Dr. Okuthe.

Dr. Okuthe pointed out that unequal distribution of the proceeds of natural resources has been a major source of conflicts in most Great Lakes Member States.

The International Conference on the Great Lakes region’s Levy Mwanawasa Regional Centre colloquium is being held in Zambia for the very first time.

ZANIS/ENDS/RB/CKT………………………………DRY

[Read 200 times, 200 reads today]