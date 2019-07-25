Esther Muuka AKA Ms. Selfie is an Afro House DJ. On any given weekend you are likely to find her playing at some of Lusaka’s biggest events. In a space of one year Ms. Selfie has shared the stage with huge artists such as Sho Madjozi and is a regular on line ups with Zambian house music heavyweights Sebastian Dutch and El Mukuka.

On 8th August 2019, Ms. Selfie will be playing at the Surreal Electronica Kitcheners event in Johannesburg, South Africa. Speaking about the event she said “This is going to be my first performance out of Zambia and I want it to be memorable. It’s an all house event, mostly deep house, so my Playlist will consist of afro tech music both old and new and of course some music from our Zed house producers.” It will definitely be a must attend event.

Ms. Selfie states that she got into Djing for the love of music. “I always have music playing around me and because house music is mainly centered on the beat, you focus on appreciating every instrument. It still allows you to think”. One of her favorite events she has done to date is the Jameson Connects ZM. She was hosted on radio during the activation phase for an interview and live mix. “It was awesome! The show itself was great too, I had a great time.” Some of the other events she has played at include; Chasing Summer 2018, Flying Fish Summer Party 2018, Party in The Wild2018, Mosi Chillz 1&2- 2018, Rackless Kazi, NuCulture events, National Arts Council Of Zambia Year of the Arts Silver Jubilee 2019, Beefeater PinkNic 2019, BudX Ndola 2019, Jameson Connects 2019, Big10Up 2019.

Many artists have pre-show rituals before they go on stage, Ms Selfie is no exception, through hers are pretty straight forward, “I say a prayer, hydrate and try not to panic.” She always makes sure she is well prepared before playing at an event by researching the type of audience she will be entertaining and making sure she has the right kind of music. While she does prepare a playlist for her events she keeps it flexible enough so she can read the audience and switch things up if need be.

Djing is seemly a male dominated field. Ms. Selfie stated what she feels about that, “When work begins you forget about whether you’re male or female, main focus goes to creating a vibe and moments. I haven’t really experienced any negativity towards me but there’s instances in the first few weeks I took it up from people saying I won’t last long in the game because apparently females have a tendency of giving up but here I am!”

Ms. Selfie will be speaking at an event. #FemPower Masterclass hosted by Women of Deep on 9th August 2019.

“Women of Deep has been champions for female spinners and vocalists in the House music industry.

This year,as part of our annual Women’s Day celebrations, we giving back to the public that has continued to support the movement by introducing a workshop that is meant to inform and improve professional development amongst artists.

The workshop will be led by an all star female mentor panel of amazing artists who have not only inspired people through music but also their work ethic.

This initiative is part of our brand vision which aims to be a supportive and representative entity for females in the House music world.”

Be on the lookout for more and more events by the fast rising DJ Ms. Selfie.

Interact with Ms. Selfie on Social media:

Twitter: MsSelfieOnly

Instagram: MsSelfieonly

Listen to some of her mixes on: Audiomack

BY KAPA KAUMBA

