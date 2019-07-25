Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lungwangwa has moved a motion that seeks to prevent internet providers from prescribing the expiry dates on internet bundles which are bought by clients.
Professor Lungwangwa says citizens need to be protected from internet providers.
He says it is unfair for the provider to grab the data bundles if a client fails to utilize them within a specified period.
Professor Lungwangwa says data bundles should be transferable to avoid loss of money by clients.
And in seconding the motion Kasama Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa said Zambians are becoming dependant on internet hence the need to make internet service available.
Mr. Sampa said service providers cannot be allowed to continue grabbing data bundles from clients by prescribing the dates on which it should be used.
Now this is the type of parliament that legislates for the people. Been long since this kind of people centred policies have been floated.
Hope we will have more opposition motions seconded by the rulling party and vise-vesa. I love this one
Prof. Lungwangwa for president…
Why is it very difficult for the media to say UPND member of parliament. Had it been one of the shallow PF MPs the report would be having big banner headlines saying PF member of parliament instead of just parliament.
Now this is why you send MPs to National Assembly to represent you that’s their role…its not getting rich and then using change to hand you mealie meal bags and cooking oil with money they have stolen from you!!
That is real thinking Professor Lungwangwa it’s true we really panic when we have bundles and time to expire is getting closer you end up downloading items that are not necessary
Excellent move Professor Lungwangwa! These mobile service providers exploit us a lot
Long overdue.Thanks Prof.Lungwangwa.We need more of you ad legislators.
Hope we won’t have paid merchants shooting down the motion in the house!
Ideally this isn’t a matter that should even be tabled in Parliament. This shows that the regulators are sleeping while enjoying hefty salaries and Porsche offices. ZICTA and CCPC should have addressed this issue long ago. Sometimes when the service is down you’re not compensated for lack of use and your bundles are confiscated forthwith. For MTN when they send you a message that you have used 70% of your bundle it means you can’t browse with the balance unless you topup
For the first time in my life, I have seen parliamentarians mention something that actually matters… The welfare of the people. (Le peuple)
I also don’t understand these Internet service providers. You borrow talk time for K10 toady at 12:00 hrs. You use only K3 worth of talk time. The following day at exactly 12:00 hrs they will withdraw the balance of K7 immediately. Why??? So you are forced to make unnecessary phone calls to use up the airtime.
If our MPs where this united in every issue that affect the citizens things would have been better but alas its just on bundles come real issue they will support there parties for selfish reason.How i wish this can be a starting point for good things to come from our parliament.
I commend u professor. Parliament shud protect its citizens… ZICTA is sleeping or maybe they are benefiting from our exploitation… The other problem is that the networks have been very bad in the last two months… Boma iyanganepo
I have been questioning MTN since i came here from SA where as of 1st March 2019 it is illegal for the service provider to claim unused bundles. Bundles do not expire. They get used up. This is the kind of copying from SA we should be doing not having a Zambia Bureau of Standards to inspect used vehicles from Japan when Zambia cannot even remember what it used to do with the Fiat assembled here years ago.
Lungwangwa should go ahead and move a motion where Napsa Act should reduce statutory age to 45 years. The life span as at now is below 55 years. Those of us who are approaching 40 years, are very lucky. A person should enjoy his hard earned income while he or she is still alive. If that money which Napsa is misusing in useless investments is channeled to empowering its citizens, Zambia will move into a middle income nation. Why should people die of poverty when they have money in Napsa? MPs should strive to change Napsa Act.If they fail to do that, let people borrow money out of their savings in Napsa. Why build Kalulushi Houses which are just white elephants? That is a wastage in peoples’ investments.
The worst are Vodafone, for a month now we have had NO network but have chewed all my bundles. Kabolala
Excellent move…This is the kind of thinking we expect from our MPs.
This might sound good but very bad in my view. Parliament should concentrate on coming with acts that protect the whole consumers and not in a particular sector. We have ZICTA which should be regulating these Network providers and also consumer protection commission to protect consumers . The problem is most of these regulatory bodies dont even work and that’s the reason we are seeing sense in what the MP is proposing. What will happen if the Network providers change the strategy to expensive data charge to customers? Will the MP go back and pass another motion? anyway its food for thought.