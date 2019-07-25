Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lungwangwa has moved a motion that seeks to prevent internet providers from prescribing the expiry dates on internet bundles which are bought by clients.

Professor Lungwangwa says citizens need to be protected from internet providers.

He says it is unfair for the provider to grab the data bundles if a client fails to utilize them within a specified period.

Professor Lungwangwa says data bundles should be transferable to avoid loss of money by clients.

And in seconding the motion Kasama Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa said Zambians are becoming dependant on internet hence the need to make internet service available.

Mr. Sampa said service providers cannot be allowed to continue grabbing data bundles from clients by prescribing the dates on which it should be used.

[Read 2,376 times, 2,376 reads today]