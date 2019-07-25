The Young African Leaders Initiative has commended President Edgar Lungu on his consistent open door policy and readiness to meet all well-meaning citizens and stakeholders.

YALI President Andrew Ntewewe says he has also taken note that one of the many stakeholders, Mr Hakainde Hichilema has announced his willingness to meet President Lungu with “no conditions” attached, but unfortunately he immediately sets a condition saying so long as it is under the chairmanship of the Church.

Mr. Ntewewe has questioned why the church should chair a normal democratic engagement.

“Is HH suggesting that in the absence of the Chair, he can not have a cordial, respectful and mature conversation with the Republican President”, he added.

Mr. Ntewewe said YALI has noticed that the Head of State has been meeting various stakeholders including traditional leaders, trade unions and Church leaders among others.

He noted at every opportunity, there has not been any Chair for those engagements which YALI believe have yielded very positive outcomes further questioning what is so special about the engagement with HH that it even requires an arbitrator the reasoning which is unacceptable and absurd.

Mr. Ntewewe said the Church has not made clear the questions that were raised by Synod Bishop Sichilima and Until this is adequately explained, the three Church Mother Bodies would agree that they owe the Zambian people an explanation.

He said Justice must not only be done but also must be seen to be done.

“We must also emphasize that the dialogue and meeting who’s readiness the Head of State spoke of, is with regards to reconciliation and not to reopen matters resolved at the NDF. We therefore call upon UPND to drop all their preconditions”, Mr. Ntewewe added.

