The Zambia Union of Government and Allied Workers has challenged the Yellow Card Campaigners to give evidence on who is looting the country’s resources.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Union President Muyaywa Kabisa noted that it will be pointless for the organisers of the Yellow Card Campaign to end up on Public Rallies, megaphones and placards if no evidence is provided to the cause.

Mr Kabisa said if the organisers take action in that direction, it will also give an opportunity to these alleged to have acquired wealth through corrupt practices, to exonerate themselves and make the nation know the source of their wealth and how hard they have worked to earn it.

He noted that unless there is evidence or cause, the commencement of criminal proceedings against alleged corrupt individuals, issues of governance importance such as this, should not be resolved by public rallies and placards.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kabisa added that the union is concerned with increased social media, print and electronic media vehement claims of corruption in the governance system.

He explained that these claims have moved from mere social media claims to rallies as seen from the Yellow Card Campaign on the 20th of July 2019, at the Parliament grounds in Lusaka.

Mr Kabisa emphasized that this goes to show that the word corruption, in relation to governance, will soon be a Mantra on the mind of everyone and eventually, the trust people have for the system of governance will decrease and lawlessness will take its toll.

He emphasised on the need for constructive engagement with the political leadership, sharing of tangible evidence and prosecution of culprits in the courts of law.

Mr Kabisa however said mere speculation and vehement propagation of unsubstantiated corruption allegations, will not in any way win the fight against corruption.

He has since called on President Edgar Lungu to extend an invitation to the organisers of the Yellow Card Campaign, to lay before him the evidence they hold and engage on other issues raised by them.

Mr Kabisa said they have not heard whether the Yellow Card organisers had sought a meeting with the Head of State or with any investigative agency to table their evidence and concerns.

Sections of society have organized a Yellow Card campaign claiming to have evidence of alleged corrupt activities involving some high profile people in the country

