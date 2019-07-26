Chipolopolo assistant coach Mumamba Numba says assembling the strongest post squad will be key as Zambia seek to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambia are in Group H together with newly crowned African champions Algeria, Zimbabwe and Botswana

Numba believe Zambia has a team that can end their two consecutive failures to qualify for the AFCON.

“We have played the three teams before in the qualifiers. I think Zimbabwe, Algeria and Botswana are very good teams,” Numba said.

“We have a young team that can play against Algeria, Zimbabwe and Botswana. With good preparations we can go to the Africa Cup this time around,” he said.

Numba, a former Zambia forward, is calling for early preparations.

“What is important to us as a nation is to get down to preparing the team so that we are ready before the games start. What is important is planning; we need to assemble the strongest team that can play and qualify us to the next AFCON.”

