As Electorates in Katuba Constituency on July 30,2019 go for Parliamentary bye elections, Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo says the United Party for National Development (UPND) is too full of itself.
Speaking when he featured on 5fm burning Issue programme on Thursday morning, Mr. Tembo disclosed that his party withdrew from the Opposition Alliance because UPND leadership told him that the UPND is ready to beat the Patriotic Front on its own.
Mr. Tembo said that at one time the UPND leadership told him that considering the margin the party lost with in 2016 elections coupled with the economic challenges the country was facing, the UPND will win the 2021 general elections.
He said after being told this, he found no reason why his party could remain in the alliance. He said the UPND leadership was too stubborn and self centred.
Mr. Tembo further claimed that the UPND leadership was not consistent on a number of issues including the issue of the liquidation of the Konkola Copper Mines. He said there was no synergy between the smaller parties and the UPND in the opposition alliance.
Mr. Tembo said this in a live telephone discussion that included Narep Secretary General Ezra Ngulube, RPP’s Leslie Chikuse and a representative from the Alliance for Democracy and Development.
Sean Tembo should be sincere. He was pushed out of the door. I was expecting this immediately I head about his fraud case in Botswana. Besides, the tribalism in UPND can be stifling.
This tribal thing is not that bad a system. It is about identity and branding.
A CBU boy branded his product as “Mongu Rice”. Rice from Mongu has been there for decades, but nobody branded it.
Green Eagles are called Tonka Twende team, a Tonga Team. But their coach Chiyangi can’t even speak Tonga. Their goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange doesn’t seem to be a Tonga, just as Mutale Nalumango and Katuka are not Tonga.
@ Nostra. When you will be mistreated @ work because of your tribal that’s when you will know how bad tribalism is. I didn’t know it until late in my working life, when I felled victim of it. It has since channed my view of life. I don’t take things for granted.
So what is the problem here??
Sean Tembo is the one who is full of himself, where is his candidate in Katuba consistency? Where is GBM, is too quiet, he went on rampant to discredit HH and UPND, nothing has come out of it except probably a few contracts for his businesses.
Bloggers let’s put monies together and sponsor Sean Tembo to run as an independent MP in 2021.
Tembo is right there is too much self in UPND
