As Electorates in Katuba Constituency on July 30,2019 go for Parliamentary bye elections, Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo says the United Party for National Development (UPND) is too full of itself.

Speaking when he featured on 5fm burning Issue programme on Thursday morning, Mr. Tembo disclosed that his party withdrew from the Opposition Alliance because UPND leadership told him that the UPND is ready to beat the Patriotic Front on its own.

Mr. Tembo said that at one time the UPND leadership told him that considering the margin the party lost with in 2016 elections coupled with the economic challenges the country was facing, the UPND will win the 2021 general elections.

He said after being told this, he found no reason why his party could remain in the alliance. He said the UPND leadership was too stubborn and self centred.

Mr. Tembo further claimed that the UPND leadership was not consistent on a number of issues including the issue of the liquidation of the Konkola Copper Mines. He said there was no synergy between the smaller parties and the UPND in the opposition alliance.

Mr. Tembo said this in a live telephone discussion that included Narep Secretary General Ezra Ngulube, RPP’s Leslie Chikuse and a representative from the Alliance for Democracy and Development.

