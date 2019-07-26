UPND National Women Chairperson Namakau Kabwiku says Vice President Inonge Wina’s governance legacy is being dented by her appetite to bribe councilors and other UPND members especially in the western province at the expense of initiating developmental programs for the benefit of all.
Mrs.Kabwiku says it is unfortunate that the Vice President does not seem to care about development provided she manages to buy off councilors with a view to keep her PF relevant.
She says Ms. Wina’s record as the first woman Vice President will only be remembered for the poor vices orchestrated under her leadership and not anything developmental in nature.
“Inonge Wina is the country’s first woman to hold that position but there is nothing to show for it. Look at western province and Nalolo in particular, she has completely failed to initiate any tangible development.That nursing school was started during the Mwanawasa regime and she cannot therefore boast about it,” she said.
Mrs.Kabwiku advised the Vice President to concentrate on developing the country and western province in particular if her legacy is to be remembered.
“Do not allow your legacy to be dented by these people who are going round buying off councilors and council chairmen in your name at the expense of development. Look at the Lusaka – Mongu road and place it on your development agenda and stop defending wrong PF decisions.Get off that helicopter and drive along that road and have a feel of it’s deplorable state,” Mrs. Kabwiku added.
Fake news fake news.
It’s tough being opposition.
You gotta have some form of narrative to cover up your inactive approach to Zambian politics.
Kindly delink agogo from useless talk. She told you that he has a list of UPNDEAD elected officials who have indicated that they wanna join the PF.
Updead is really dead.
Resignations, walkouts, stagnance and pull them the hell down.
Damn it! This grouping of tribals has nothing for mother Zambia.
She looks surprised always, why? This woman needs to retire asap.
Awe Bana Kabwiku please don’t go after Bo Ma Inonge, she is still recovering from heart attack. Be kind you people.
This lady must be in her 30s. Or is she? Look at her hair. What else is fake on her?
I don’t like commenting on personal appearances
but can’t she get a wig that’s age appropriate, or they are all like that?
UPND your losses are simply a rejection of your leader HH, why can’t you get that into your head instead of blaming an innocent Inonge?
Shop the blame game you fulls and get to work and find a suitable replacement for your political loss.
Bokabwiku, do you want apf to organizing your? There is no development in your areas because your MPs have commanded not to work with the government! What must you know is that apf is in power if you want development, cooperate with it full stop
“UPND National Women Chairperson Namakau Kabwiku says Vice President Inonge Wina’s governance legacy is being dented by her appetite to bribe councilors and other UPND members especially in the western province at the expense of initiating developmental programs for the benefit of all.” Women fighting against women.
lady Namakau my sister, she is vice president for the whole Zambia not just western province. In Zambia the ruling party and opposition are equally useless. Always politicking, never development minded.