UPND National Women Chairperson Namakau Kabwiku says Vice President Inonge Wina’s governance legacy is being dented by her appetite to bribe councilors and other UPND members especially in the western province at the expense of initiating developmental programs for the benefit of all.

Mrs.Kabwiku says it is unfortunate that the Vice President does not seem to care about development provided she manages to buy off councilors with a view to keep her PF relevant.

She says Ms. Wina’s record as the first woman Vice President will only be remembered for the poor vices orchestrated under her leadership and not anything developmental in nature.

“Inonge Wina is the country’s first woman to hold that position but there is nothing to show for it. Look at western province and Nalolo in particular, she has completely failed to initiate any tangible development.That nursing school was started during the Mwanawasa regime and she cannot therefore boast about it,” she said.

Mrs.Kabwiku advised the Vice President to concentrate on developing the country and western province in particular if her legacy is to be remembered.

“Do not allow your legacy to be dented by these people who are going round buying off councilors and council chairmen in your name at the expense of development. Look at the Lusaka – Mongu road and place it on your development agenda and stop defending wrong PF decisions.Get off that helicopter and drive along that road and have a feel of it’s deplorable state,” Mrs. Kabwiku added.

