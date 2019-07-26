UPND Leader Hakachilema says voting for his party will be the right thing to do in the 30th July Katuba Parliamentary by election.

Drumming up support for UPND candidate Bampi Aubrey Kapalasa in

Kapopola, Kabangalala, Kabile and Stumbeko of Kabile ward, Mr. Hichilema said voting for the PF will be mistake.

He said views from the electorate are that there is too much poverty in the country due to economic mismanagement by the PF.

Mr. Hichilema said this is a common cry and has asked them to vote Bampi Aubrey Kapalasa, in order to have effective representation in parliament.

He emphasized that Voting for UPND is the only right thing to do and has therefore commited the party to delivering economy emancipation in Zambia.

