Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi insists Friday night’s away draw against Botswana is not a setback in their 2020 CHAN qualifiers.

Botswana and Zambia played out to a 0-0 in their second round, first leg match at Francistown on July 26.

The result saw Botswana still unbeaten at home against Zambia in a CHAN qualifier following a 1-0 win and 1-1 draw at the same stage in the 2009 and 2014 qualifiers respectively but Chipolopolo later won the home legs to eliminate The Zebras.

“It is a good result because, playing away, and getting a draw; it is not the worst result. What we did not want was to lose here,” Chiyangi said in a post-match interview in Francistown.

“The most important thing is that at least we have managed to hold them to a 0-0 result. The only thing we have to do now is to go back home and plan very well for them.”

The final leg is set for August 3 in Lusaka with the winner over both legs advancing to the final qualifying round to face Angola or eSwatini away in September and at home in October.

