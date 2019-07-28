Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe is satisfied with his charges performance in Saturday’s pre-season friendly match against South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns beat Arrows 1-0 thanks to a 6th minute goal from Mkhulise Sphalele in a match Chipolopolo goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was in goals for the South African champions.

“We have just come from our pre-season tour of the Copperbelt. It is difficult to give players a competitive match like this one just five days after that intensive training but I think we did well,” Chisi said.

Arrows had good chances to level matters with the first one coming in the 37th minute when Mweene denied George Mwandu while George Simbayambaya has his 45th minute chance clear ed.

Mweene later saved Daniel Odoko’s 66th minute volley.

Sundowns now head back to Pretoria after their six-day, pre-season visit to Zambia that began with a 0-0 draw against Zanaco on July 24 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on the same date, Power Dynamos beat second tier side Chambishi FC 1-0 in their pre-season friendly thanks to Luka Chamanga goal.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]