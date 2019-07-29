Chipolopolo will have to wait a little longer to know their 2022 World Cup qualifier group stage opponents after the draws were made in Cairo on July 29.

CAF on Monday conducted only draws for the preliminary round involving the 28 second ranked African sides on the July FIFA charts who will meet in home and away knockout qualifying fixtures this September for a place in next March group stage.

Zambia, who enjoyed a preliminary round bye, will know their fate when CAF makes the group stage draws at a date to be advised.

Chipolopolo are one of the top 26 sides from Africa on the July FIFA ranking exempt from the preliminary round.

