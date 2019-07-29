Labour commissioner Chanda Kaziya says it is illegal for any company to terminate a contract of a Zambian worker and fill the vacancy with an expatriate.

Mr. Kaziya has also directed all foreign employers to employ qualified human resource practitioners who are conversant with Zambian Labour laws.

He says the new Labour act is a good piece of legislation that has been crafted to protect the interests of Zambians.

Mr. Kaziya was speaking in Kitwe after conducting a training workshop of about sixty-five representatives of Chinese companies based on the Copperbelt.

He implored the participants to desist from the tendency of employing workers on good will without following laid down procedures.

And speaking earlier, Zambia Chinese Association -ZCA- vice president Wang Xin who is also president of Copperbelt chapter said participants have collectively updated themselves with the new employment act.

Mr. Wang explained that his association will continue to engage the ministry of labour for continuous sensitization to avoid conflict with the Zambian labour laws.

