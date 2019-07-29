Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has urged political parties participating in the Katuba Parliamentary by election to maintain peace to avoid spoiling the peaceful environment that has existed since the campaigns commenced.

Mr. Kanganja said Police have information regarding criminal minded people who are planning to invite others to bring disturbances and violence by disrupting the prevailing smooth campaign environment.

He said the tendency of ambushing the peace loving voters by some people as experienced in previous by elections will not be tolerated.

Mr. Kanganja said the Zambia Police Service is more than determined and ready to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said as a preventive measure, more police officers have been deployed to beef up the current manpower so as to enhance security and the increase in the number of officers deployed is basically intended to protect the electorate and all other stakeholders as well as repeal any imminent disruption of the good order and peace that has prevailed since the inception of campaigns.

Mr. Kanganja has reassured the people of Katuba Constituency and other parts of the country where by elections are taking place that police will ensure that the areas are violence free during and after the election.

