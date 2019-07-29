Edward Chilufya scored his debut competitive goal in Europe on Sunday joining his compatriots on target over the weekend as their respective 2019/2020 campaigns overseas begin to gather pace.

SOUTH AFRICA

Striker Lazarus Kambole’s competitive debut for Kazier Chiefs began with a 2-0 Soweto derby loss to Orlando Pirates on Saturday in the 2019 Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Kambole, who missed two great chances including a shocking sitter, started the match and was substituted in the 62nd minute.

Compatriot Augustine Mulenga scored Pirates opening goal in the 18th minute before he was substituted in the 87th minute while Justin Shonga, who did not score, left the seven pitch minutes earlier.



AUSTRIA

In Austria on Friday, RB Salzburg began their title defence with a 2-0 away win over Rapid Wien in Vienna.

Striker Patson Daka started the match but was not on target before he was substituted in the 71st minute.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu came on in the 71st minute but he too was not on target.

BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala came off the bench in the 58th minute to inspire KV Oostende to a stunning opening day of the season 2-1 away win over 34-time champions Anderlecht on Sunday.

Sakala scored the winning goal in the 75th minutes after the two sides came from the break locked at 1-1 after Oostende rallied from one-down in the opening period.



RUSSIA

It is the third week of the Russian season and Arsenal Tula lost their first game of the campaign on Sunday following a 3-2 home loss to FK Rostov.

Striker Lameck Banda came off the bench in the 79th minute but was not on target while midfielder Kings Kangwa was an unused substitute.



SWEDEN

Zambia Under-23 striker Edward Chilfuya scored his debut goal for Djurgarden on Sunday, two years after joining the club.

Chilufya came off the bench in in the 82nd minute to score a stoppage time goal in Djurgarden’s 2-0 home win over Hacken.

