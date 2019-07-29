UPND- South Africa Chairperson Bizwell Mutale
Zambian businessman based in South Africa and UPND- South Africa Chairperson Bizwell Mutale has resigned from the party and pledged to work with President Edgar Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Pamodzi Hotel, Mr. Mutale said to develop Zambia, it required concerted efforts from all.

He announced his resignation from the UPND and pledged to work with President Lungu.

Mr. Mutale who has been instrumental in mobilizing the UPND members, strategy and financial resources in South Africa said his numerous visits to many parts of the country revealed that people are willing to work with President Lungu.

He said he joined politics to serve mankind and the people of Zambia.

Mr. Mutale said he has come to the conclusion that he could contribute to the welfare of the country by supporting the ruling party.

He condemned the rise of political violence in political parties and urged leaders to guide members against the vice.

Mr. Mutale said the rise of political violence will negate the democratic gains Zambia has made since 1991.

7 COMMENTS

    • To hell with one party partipatory democracy or dictatorship. Development will come through strong multi party democracy. With 47.65% support against 50.2% PF support, UPND is certainly there to stay.

  2. He is self centred

    He has worked with

    Guy Scot
    Nevers mumba
    Late lupande mwape
    Maureen
    Mulenga sata
    Miles sampa
    Gbm
    Shown tembo
    Andyfod banda
    Nawakwi

    They will tell you same story.

    He should never enter state house

  3. Okays serious question. How is this so important to make news on this online tabloid? This chap does not even influence my life in anyway whatsoever. How can his decision really be of any impact in my life?

