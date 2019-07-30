Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has welcomed former United Party for National Development (UPND) South African chapter Chairperson Bizwell Mutale.

Welcoming Mr Mutale to PF, Hon. Davies Mwila said the PF does not segregate and that he will be treated like any other member of the party.

“You are not a new member, you are a member of the party. Membership in the PF is equal and all those who are coming will be treated equally there is no new or old member”.

The PF Secretary General said President Lungu has directed him to welcome all the people joining the ruling party including those that had left for various reasons.

Mr. Mutale has hailed the reception accorded to him by the PF Secretary General and pledged to work with the party structures.

“I will enbrace President Edgar Lungu’s policies and work with the structures of the party, I will work to the best of my ability and knowledge, I will not hesitate to share my contribution”

“We have got only one government and there is no parallel government in Zambia. PF is the government that is running the country and I have come to contribute to the development of our country,” said Mr Mutale.

Mr Mutale said this when he paid a courtesy call on the PF Secretary General at the party’s Secretariat in Lusaka this morning.

The former UPND South African Chapter chairman for 2021 announced his resignation from the party at a press briefing held at Taj Pamodzi hotel in Lusaka yesterday and pledged to work with President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front party.

[Read 248 times, 248 reads today]