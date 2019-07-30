[Read 443 times, 448 reads today]

Related Posts:

Loading...

3 COMMENTS

  1. Hh says pf cadres are selling land in katuba.

    Thats not true. I have been in the area. Lenje Chiefs and headmen are the ones selling this to Chinese and people from lusaka

    0

    0

    • If the Chiefs are selling Traditional and State Land to the Chinese why is the PF Govt not stopping this illegal act? The PF Govt has previously sold State Land to the Chinese and that is a fact.

      0

      0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here