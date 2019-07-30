Home Videos and Audios UPND and PF final Rallies in Katuba Videos and Audios UPND and PF final Rallies in Katuba July 30, 2019 43 views 3 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print [Read 443 times, 448 reads today]Related Posts:PF and UPND Final Rallies in PicturesPF and UPND Chilanga last rallies in PicturesUPND to hold several thanksgiving rallies across Zambia-KatukaUPND Katuba Member of Parliament has diedUPND settles for Kapalasa in Katuba by election Loading... 3 COMMENTS Hh says pf cadres are selling land in katuba. Thats not true. I have been in the area. Lenje Chiefs and headmen are the ones selling this to Chinese and people from lusaka 0 0 Reply If the Chiefs are selling Traditional and State Land to the Chinese why is the PF Govt not stopping this illegal act? The PF Govt has previously sold State Land to the Chinese and that is a fact. 0 0 These pictures reminds me when the Post Newspaper was campaigning 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Hh says pf cadres are selling land in katuba.
Thats not true. I have been in the area. Lenje Chiefs and headmen are the ones selling this to Chinese and people from lusaka
If the Chiefs are selling Traditional and State Land to the Chinese why is the PF Govt not stopping this illegal act? The PF Govt has previously sold State Land to the Chinese and that is a fact.
These pictures reminds me when the Post Newspaper was campaigning