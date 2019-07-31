Barloworld Equipment Zambia and Village Water Zambia have signed an agreement to launch a water partnership in Zamtan community in Kitwe.

Coordinated in partnership with the residents of Zamtan community, the Zamtan Water Scheme Supply Project is expected to benefit close to 20,000 community members and drastically improve their quality of life. Residents in the community have mostly had to depend on crudely dug shallow wells for water provision.

The project is valued at over K700,000 and is set to provide residents of Zamtan community and the Mwanalesa Community School of Kitwe District with a reliable and consistent source of clean water. It is expected to become fully operational by the end of 2019.

The Zamtan Water Scheme Supply Project is a social initiative that is informed by the need for improved water and sanitation as outlined in the Government of Zambia’s Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) 2017-2021. The goal of the project is to improve the health and wellbeing of the people in the targeted communities by increasing their access to sustainable and equitable water supply and hygiene education.

Barloworld has keen interest in supporting the communities within which it operates. The company has been constantly engaged in widespread consultations with local stakeholders over the past few months to ensure the water supply project is done to the highest possible standards.

Speaking at the signing event, Barloworld Equipment Zambia Country Manager Adriaan Pretorius expressed appreciation for the opportunity to help fix problems in their areas of operation.

“We are really pleased that we have this opportunity to do something like this for the local communities in the areas that we operate in. I think the water project will go a long way in making a lot of people’s lives a lot easier and better than they were previously,” he said.

Village Water Zambia Director, Elisha Ng’onomo, hailed the partnership for the positive impact that it would have for members of the community.

“I would like to thank Barloworld for this gesture. I think it is something that is positive to the communities – especially in the area that was selected for the implementation of this system. It is something that Barloworld will be remembered for by the local community,” he remarked.

In keeping with the focus of sustainability espoused by the Barloworld Group, community members will be trained in hygiene and borehole maintenance to take an active role in sustaining the water project.

Additionally, the district and local water utility company are also set to play a role in sustaining the initiative in the long run.

