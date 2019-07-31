The FAZ Disciplinary Committee has upheld the debut promotion of Kansanshi Dynamos to the Super Division.

Kansanshi won promotion to the Super Division earlier in July after defeating Young Green Eagles 5-4 on penalties after the two sides were tied 1-all after two legs in the play-off.

But Eagles had asked the Disciplinary Committee to reverse the outcome of return leg after citing unruly behaviour by Kansanshi fans and lack of security at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

In a statement FAZ spokesperson Mwazi Chanda said the Disciplinary Committee has just imposed a two-match ban on the fans for Kansanshi.

‘The Disciplinary Committee handed a ban of fans and also a fine but upheld Kansanshi Dynamos’ right to play Super Division football,’ Chanda said.

‘According to the ruling by the Disciplinary Committee comprising Mutakela Lisimba, Richie Nawa, Musonda Chibulu and Buchizya Mwalongo, Kansanshi Dynamos have also been handed a K10, 000 fine,’ she stated.

Kansanshi will now play their first two home matches minus fans.

