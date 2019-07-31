Home Entertainment Salma Sky unveils “Over you” music video Entertainment Salma Sky unveils “Over you” music video July 31, 2019 1 views 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print For The Love Of R&B And Discussing Love In All It’s States, The Queen Of The South, Salma Sky, Brings To You “Over You” An Artistic Expression Of Some Toxic Relationships Video directed By Tivo Shikapwashya [Read 1 times, 1 reads today]Related Posts:Salma Sky unveils her highly anticipated video "Zambezi" that features Ghana’s dancehall queen KaakieSalma Sky unveils her latest video "Ms Triple Threat"Kaladoshas releases "Working for you" video ,featuring Salma SkyKALADOSHAS GIVES US SOMETHING JUICY FEATURING SALMA SKY "WORKING FOR YOU"Salma Sky releases visuals for "10 Years" Loading... LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.