The United Party for National Development (UPND) has retained the Katuba Parliamentary seat after beating the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and UPPZ in yesterday’s parliamentary by election hat was necessaited by the death of the incumbent UPND MP Patricia Mwashingwele.
UPND candidate Bampi Kapalasa polled 8727 votes while his closest rival Zacks Mwachilele of the PF polled 7024 votes.
Bertha Mageya of the United Prosperoand Peaceful Zambia came out third with 120 votes.
A total of 16,064 votes were cast out of which 193 were rejected.
Katuba by election returning officer Felix Banda declared Mr. Kapalasa the duly elected member of parliament.
And UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo has thanked the people of Katuba for giving back the Katuba seat to the UPND.
Mr. Nkombo has described the victory as a defining moment for the party.
Just wondering what happens to the Bicycles, Bunga, Michopo, Midanso, & cash ba P.F attempted to use to buy votes with.
I guess it’s not a problem as the “Kasaka ka Ndalama” used is taxpayers cash anyway.
However the Pangas, Pistols siezed by ba PFolice should be revealed to the nation, so people know who is the real sponsor of Electoral violence in Zed.
Like I said, it is a red zone.
Interesting readings though that PF hammered 7024 voted in a UPNDEAD stronghold. I hope this continues in 2021 and the deads don’t harass those that voted for PF. Patricia won it by 13,076 needless to mention the low voter turnout in this by-election.
Beaten by 1703 votes is again assertive for UPNDEAD.
There you have it folks. The red devils have it, the deads have it. The people have spoken. Let’s rock & roll.
@Keleni Zambolina afwenkule’ Mwibala monga Zodwa!
How can a political party choose the colour of death for it’s campaigns? UPNDEAD DIED WITH ANDERSON KAMBELA MAZOKA
Oh Mr Kombo please, give us a break will you. Retaining your own seat in your stronghold can never be a defining moment for the Party. Challenging HH at your convention will be a defining moment for your party. Wiining a seat on the copperbelt or in Kasama will be a defining moment for your party.
To be honest if we compare the margins between this election and the last election, PF should be smiling. They have manage to grow their support base while UPND has actually shrunk and that should be a serious cause for concern for UPND. UPND needs to grow up and graduate and stop celebrating trivial victories
This is a gain for the PF like it or not. Wabeja mwana mudara Garry Nkombo. Ndilakwambila come 2021, you will have a quarter of the current MP’s the UPND. You are losing more than you are gaining.
Of course the truth always wins..people have rejected pf tribalism by that skinny rat. Even elisa my white swiss wife is happy and is saying that she is now convinced lungu is not Zambian. I love my white wife. Black women can learn alot from her
2016 Presidential results:
HH-16 324.
Edgar-8 415.
2016 Parliamentary results:
UPND- 13 073(Patricia Mwachingwele).
PF-6 225(Shafuswa).
INDEPENDENT- 3 138( Kapalasa).
2019 Parliamentary by elections&
UPND- 8 727( Kapalasa,former independent).
PF-7 024(Mwachilele).
Looking at how close the race was,UPND must not celebrate
but strategise for 2021 because their candidate(UPND) was not knew to the electorates as he stood as an independent in 2016.
Have you bothered to analyse the voter turnout in 2016? If you care to, you will realize that even this one was a real victory for UPND. Check the percentages too.
Actually it’s the candidate that won and not UPND. I predicted it to myself when I saw the pictures of the candidates.
This is the famous form which ECL used to rig the elections. He presented documents that were not signed by witnesses with fake numbers. No wonder they started reading higher figures than registered voters. Some people are never ashamed of stealing.
Comment:A win is win. no matter the margin. even 1:0 is win . congratulations upnd
This puts puts the theory of rigging to rest! It also should not be celebration time for upnd as PF is gaining numbers in their strongholds while they keep theirs intact-a recipe for disaster in 2021 as the gap will widen!!
UPND should be worried. The PF was way too close in a UPND stronghold. With the right Candidate the will take Katuba in 2021.
Kikiki! I was right to say that was a hired mob and can never reflect the populace of Katuba. PF brings all cadres from all corners to Katuba just to decieve people that they are popular and yet they are not. Its amazing even after rigging the exams and you still fail to pass. Even after threatening people with pangas and stones, AK47s, and pistols and you still fail to pass.
The difference is small indeed in a stronghold but remember the whole government machinery was there to make sure that the rigging was done properly.
Disaster!!!
Pf should remove lusambo from campaign team.
Gbm these dont attrack voters because they dont play clean politics
Upnd congrats
Mr ck after making all that noise gets a sero. Ati second biggest opposition.
Loud mouth weak politician.
Congratulations to upendi for scooping lubwa
Congratulations upnd though the Numbers aren’t good enough.
Upnd congrats.They will talk and talk justify and justify u have won.I feel pity for the headman who lost Howz he going to rule his pipo since now known that hez of.
Meanwhile pf has won all the ward by-elections. Pf has grabbed 2 upnd wards in kaoma and manga go with wider margins. I think pf is the winner here. Congrats upnd for retaining your seat.
Our nduna is partisan.Hez pf but was pretending to be non partisan all along but the truth has come out.
Upnd viva and forward chabe.HH& team fixing +solutions 2021 here we come.