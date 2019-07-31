The United Party for National Development (UPND) has retained the Katuba Parliamentary seat after beating the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and UPPZ in yesterday’s parliamentary by election hat was necessaited by the death of the incumbent UPND MP Patricia Mwashingwele.

UPND candidate Bampi Kapalasa polled 8727 votes while his closest rival Zacks Mwachilele of the PF polled 7024 votes.

Bertha Mageya of the United Prosperoand Peaceful Zambia came out third with 120 votes.

A total of 16,064 votes were cast out of which 193 were rejected.

Katuba by election returning officer Felix Banda declared Mr. Kapalasa the duly elected member of parliament.

And UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo has thanked the people of Katuba for giving back the Katuba seat to the UPND.

Mr. Nkombo has described the victory as a defining moment for the party.

