The Zambia Revenue Authority has entered into a tax settlement with First Quantum over a K76.5 billion tax bill.

The tax dispute was over the assesement claim on duties at First Quantum’s Kalumbila Minerals.The tax settlement was entered into between ZRA and FQM last week.

In a statement, First Quantum Minerals said the tax issue with ZRA has since been closed.

“The amount agreed was in line with the company’s previously disclosed expectations and no further action is required,” the firm said.

ZRA in March last year slapped Kalumbila Minerals with a 76.5-billion kwacha tax bill ($7.6-billion) for unpaid duties on imported mining equipment, an assessment that First Quantum refuted.

But on July 24, 2019, Kalumbila Minerals reached a settlement with the ZRA with respect to the assessment claim on duties.

Meanwhile, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says its earnings dropped 42 per cent in the second quarter from last year even as its copper production reached a record high.

The company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it had net earnings of $78 million in the last quarter compared with $135 million for the same quarter last year.

It revealed that it produced 168,399 tonnes of copper in the quarter compared with 150,950 tonnes last year, and pulled in revenue of $939 million compared with $1.05 billion last year.

At its Kansanshi mine, production was impacted by the lower grades in the oxide ore circuit and lower recoveries in the oxide and mixed ore circuits slightly offset by higher throughput in all circuits.

It produced 58,634 tonnes of copper for the second quarter and there was a 28% increase in total gold production of 59,647 ounces from Q2 2018.

Production at its Sentinel mine declined by over 10%, to $1.55 per pound due to related efficiencies in labour and contractor costs, maintenance costs and foreign exchange.

