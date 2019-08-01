Midfielder Enock Mwepu on Wednesday started in RB Salzburg’s pre-season home loss to English side Chelsea.

Chelsea routed the Austrian champions 5-3 away in Salzburg.

Mwepu started the match and played in central defence for the hosts while striker Patson Daka was on the bench.

Mwepu was substituted in the 46th minute while Daka came on at the start of the second half but the Chipolopolo duo were not on target.

In France on the same night, defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes for promoted Ligue 1 side FC Metz’s pre-season win over Belgium amateur league club RFC Seraing.

Metz beat Seraing 2-0 and they play two more pre-season matches this Saturday against visiting German side Mainz ahead of their opening Ligue 1 match on August 11 away at Strasbourg.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]