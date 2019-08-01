President Edgar Lungu says value addition plays a key role in the industrialization agenda of any given country.

President Lungu explained that he is delighted with the response from all key players involved in the food value chain.

The Head of State said this today in an interview with journalists shortly after touring stands at the ongoing 31st Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka.

On the diversification programme, President Lungu encouraged farmers across the country to consider switching to other crops, from the traditional maize crop.

He said farmers need to tap into the production of other nutritious crops such as cassava and yam among others.

“Having toured the standards we are on the right path to attain industrialization agenda because of the positive response from stakeholders on value addition and it’s only the successful implementation of value addition that will lead to industrialization. Farmers should also diversify from maize to other crops such as cassava and yam,” he said.

Meanwhile, Show Society of Zambia President Caroline Silwamba said the construction of the state of the art Members’ Pavilion building, is a sign that the society is part of the country’s infrastructure development.

Ms Silwamba said the pavilion building that has been commissioned by President Lungu today started in 2015 and completed this year.

She disclosed that the building has provided employment for 400 people at construction level, with 80 percent of the building materials sourced locally.

Earlier, President Lungu toured over 10 stands which included Saro Agro, Zambia National Service demonstration plot for Horticulture and Seed_Co limited, among others.

This year’s Agriculture and Commercial Show runs from July 31st to August 5th 2019, under the theme embracing industrial development.

