Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili says there is need to devise a mechanism that will change certain negative behaviours and cultural traits being practised in certain parts of the country.

Reverend Sumaili said that her ministry has already identified stakeholders that will help in devising the mechanisms and has taken a deliberate move to explore ways of inculcating Christian and national values and principles in the citizenry.

The Minister added that her ministry looks forward to having stakeholders embrace, champion and enforce messages of Christian values and principles, which are guided on the principle of Zambia being a Christian nation.

Reverend Sumaili further commended ministry of chiefs and traditional affairs for the role it is playing in working with traditional leaders in the country as agents of change.

And the Minister observed that the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs was strategically placed for government to effectively implement its programs and policies through enhanced cooperation with traditional leaders as custodians of the people.

Rev. Sumaili said the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs is key and strategic in inculcation national values and principles in society.

She said this when Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe called on her at her office.

The Minister explained that her ministry is already working with some chiefs who are working with chaplains in helping transform people’s lives through fostering messages of Christian values.

And Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe thanked the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs for the role it is playing in soliciting to change some long standing traditional beliefs and practices which are in conflict with Christian values and principles.

Mr Sichalwe noted that it is not easy to change people’s long standing practices and behaviour but that messages of change should be embraced and accepted by all well-meaning Zambians.

He however assured of his ministry’s support as it implements its policies and programs.

Mr Sichalwe has further indicated that as a way of helping enforce the implementation of Christian and national values and principles, his ministry will facilitate for the inclusion of such messages during traditional ceremonies.

This is contained in a press statement released to the media by Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Public Relations Officer Chibesa Musukwa.

