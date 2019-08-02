Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu this afternoon moved a motion in Parliament to withdraw the Sales Tax Bill (N.A.B Number 7 of 2019) from the current sitting of Parliament.

The Sales Tax Bill will be reintroduced during the Budget Session of Parliament.

Addressing the House through the Speaker, Dr Ngandu stated that the Sales Tax Bill will be reintroduced during the Budget Session commencing in September, 2019, in readiness for it’s commencement in January, 2020.

Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu stated that, “this will allow for sufficient time to address the concerns in the Sales Tax Bill that stakeholders raised during the comprehensive consultations that were undertaken on Sales Tax implementation, and for businesses to adapt.”

In view of the foregoing, the Minister of Finance, Dr. Ng’andu said Sales Tax will be implemented in January 2020.

