Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu this afternoon moved a motion in Parliament to withdraw the Sales Tax Bill (N.A.B Number 7 of 2019) from the current sitting of Parliament.
The Sales Tax Bill will be reintroduced during the Budget Session of Parliament.
Addressing the House through the Speaker, Dr Ngandu stated that the Sales Tax Bill will be reintroduced during the Budget Session commencing in September, 2019, in readiness for it’s commencement in January, 2020.
Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu stated that, “this will allow for sufficient time to address the concerns in the Sales Tax Bill that stakeholders raised during the comprehensive consultations that were undertaken on Sales Tax implementation, and for businesses to adapt.”
In view of the foregoing, the Minister of Finance, Dr. Ng’andu said Sales Tax will be implemented in January 2020.
Indeed the Zambian leadership under pf seems clueless and disorganised . Elisa my Swiss white wife is disappointed in you Zambian. I am tired of defending you to her. We are having a weekend at the Dorchester hotel this weekend where rooms go for 500 pound a night. Remain in your poverty
You must belong to an inferior race.
no, i belong to an inferior country unfortunately
Is this a realistic example of a Chipante pante GRZ or not? Not worth commenting further, just asked.
good, they’ve listened to many concerns.
they weren’t ready. taxes are a very sensitive and vitally important exercise. it’s more complex than simply collecting monies from a service/product that’s purchased/consumed
the info that the former finance minister was pushing across didn’t address a lot of questions that directly affect all Zambians.
I sure hope they’ll genuinely be as transparent as they can (crossing my fingers) and make careful analysis of all the concerns that will be raised in a non partisan fashion
IT IS CHIPANTEPANTE.