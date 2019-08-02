United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hakainde has thanked Zambian citizens acrosspolitical affiliations for the corporate stand and disapproval over the 48 mysterious houses in Lusaka’s Woodlands (Chalala) area.
In a statement released to the media, the UPND President said that corruption was absolutely unacceptable and whenever and wherever it reared its ugly head, Zambians must expose it and call it out.
The UPND leader further said that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) reports are very clear on who owns the 48 plush mansions and other gigantic properties within and outside the country.
THANK YOU ZAMBIANS FOR A UNITED STAND OVER THE 48 MANSIONS, BUT WE CAN DO MORE
We noted that Mr. Lungu has ordered a further probe into this matter. In an ideal situation, government investigative wings ought to be very independent without being ordered or interfered with.
However, we have seen such cosmetic attempts at misleading citizens in the past where an investigation is ordered but nothing to show for it afterwards.
For example, what came out of the investigations on the purchase of fire tenders? What happened on the purchase of expired ARVs, inflated ambulances, tollgates, inflated road construction projects, the burning of city markets and so many other investigations that ultimately yielded nothing.
We must refuse to be duped and hoodwinked again. These thieves somehow know that we can make noise for a few days and forget a month later. This is a very important issue and must be monitored by all Zambians to its logical conclusion.
For once, let’s think about the amount of hunger and poverty in our communities while they are looting public resources. Our children are not in schools, farmers not given inputs and not paid, no medicines in hospitals and clinics, yet there is impunity on those controlling the national treasury to openly flaunt lavish lifestyles with so much arrogance and without any shame.
Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) reports are very clear on who owns those plush mansions and other gigantic properties within and outside the country.
Information is in public domain please. The people of Sesheke, Roan, and now Katuba constituencies have showed us the way. But we can do more as citizens to end this impunity theft of public resources. Patriotic citizens in other parts of the planet have showed us where really power lies; in the ballot.
Hakainde Hichilema
UPND President
…too early your excellency. Let’s do that after there is sustained pressure that yields results!
What is job of those board or commission on corruption he just sworn last week? Problem we have is the people Ba Edgar uses to insult us.
Stephen is an insult to Zambians.
Kaizer, Milingo Lungu, all these are total insults.
We said it yesterday that we duped yet again.
Ba HH, you gave Lungu 48 HOURS to tell us who owns those houses. The 48 hours has elapsed and we still do not know who owns the houses. Your altimatum was not about to start investigating but to TELL us the name of who owns those houses. So do not celebrate because nothing has been achieved. !! We action Sir not meaningless altimatums!.
That altimatum should have given to the ACC during a demonstration at their offices.
Take leaf form the EFF in South Africa. They challenge goverment action by taking matters to court. But we just shout from the terraces. For example our opposition and LAZ should have challenged CHITOTELA acquital. Or shoul have pressure on the ACC to appeal the case and support them. But alas no action but shouting from the terraces like old women.
Mr. Hichilema you are not convincing as an aspiring president with this piece, because it contains a number of untruths. One of these untruths is about ARV’s. Be informed that at the moment ARV’s come through a donation of funds by the American govt. That being so the procurement should logically be done by the Americans from the American manufacturer. This ignorance makes you unconvincing since you sell yourself as supper human who will fix all our problems. How do we know may you want to con us like many before?
WE ALL KNOW C0RRUPT PF, KNOW WHO THOSE HOUSES BELONG TO!
Had those houses belonged to H.H. D.1ckhead Kimpy0ngo would have by now sent the whole Zambia @rmy Battalion to raid H.H’s house brutalise his Chef’s, Maid’s, Dogs, & Peacocks, & [email protected] on his bed!!
PF should also tell us how ex [email protected] drinking President J0na [email protected] managed to build a mansion costing Millions of U$D in Eswat1ni, when all this guy owned prior to becoming President was a Spoon, 1 brown “[email protected] jacket” & a bottle of [email protected]
[email protected] yati T.a.s.i.l.a ku bisa manumba aya!
This country is full of learned lawyers. Who know how to deal with such matter and take issues to court. Even the opposition have lawyers who can challenge such descisions. But surprising , the opposition and all lawyers are shouting from the ant hill like us people un schooled in law. No wonder when the president says bring the evidence , no one does!! Lets take tangible actions …. not simply shouting from the ant hills.
In all totality I agree with HH, I think he reads what we write here.
Ba Edgar shouldn’t have insulted is by asking Stephen to dupe us again. It is annoying.
Ba Edgar should have tasked the new board for ACC he sworn in last week. Not Stephen, Ronald’s friend. Stephen has no integret.
Let’s turn MUKOBEKO PRISON as a new “5 Star Hotel” for Rungula and his followers! Mwaya sana ba Pompwe…
No Mukobeko should NOT be refurbished for these P.F, Bandits, kaili they are enjoying now via I’ll gotten gains, so they should also enjoy what Amin described as “V.I.P treatment” for those unfortunate to experience his terrible prison environments.
HH don’t forget your own privatisation, this man with a round head like a woman is an ***** . you farms and animals using privatisation money, shame on you. HH is not even ashamed of himself, thief number 1 is HH.
Balembu, if you have evidence please I beg you to take H H to court and prosecute!!
Do you honestly think that P.F would allow H.H to go “Scot free” if he was guilty of selling mines etc?
You should really be concerned & concentrating on the ones building 48 houses, & concealing them, + Crooks like Eric Chinese, & Kitotela, who are real culprits, & will surely dance pelete, once ba Jona Whiskey is no longer in Plot #1.
H.H was NEVER in Government for him to be able to sell your mines. Kiluba, Francis Kaunda & c.o were responsible so please stop barking up the wrong tree, & use you thinking capacities for once!