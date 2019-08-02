Power Dynamos have line up a pre-season friendly match against Tanzanian side Simba Sports to be played in Dar-es Salaam on August 6.

Powers are preparing for the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season scheduled to start this month.

The Arthur Davies side will leave for Tanzania on Sunday.

“We will be going to Dar on Sunday to play Simba on 6 August,” Power team manager Lombe Chipupu said.

Power are expected to be back in the country by Friday

Meanwhile, Mufulira Wanderers have beaten Kabwe Warriors 1-0 in a pre-season friendly played at Damiano Grounds in Mufulira.

Ghanaian Kwame Attram scored the goal in this midweek match.

The first match between the reserve sides finished goalless.

