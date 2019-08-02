President Edgar Lungu has advised Zambians to be open and embrace criticism.

Speaking during the funeral mass of former Mukuba Secondary School Alumni Chairperson Moses Malunda in Lusaka, President Lungu said the deceased was an easily approachable person who embraced everyone.

The President said he met Mr. Malunda at Mukuba Secondary school and worked with him at Barclays Bank.

And Copperbelt lawyer and former classmate William Nyirenda said Mr. Malunda fought Kidney failure over the years.

Mr. Nyirenda who also attended National service with the deceased appealed to President Lungu to consider reintroducing national service for youths saying there is too much indiscipline among the youth.

And widow Emelda in a tribute presented by her friend Catherine Chime, thanked GOD for having given her an opportunity to journey through life with her departed husband.

And Daughter Chisha thanked President Lungu for having joined the family in mourning her father.

And Reverend Rosewell Siame advised the family to remain united and look to God for comfort during this trying moment.

Mr. Malunda 63, who died on July 29th leaves behind a wife and four daughters.

He had an illustrious banking career having worked for Barclays and Cavmont Banks.

