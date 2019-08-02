UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has called for an immediate stop to the alleged Patriotic Front party maneuvers in parliament in which they are intending to pass the constitutional amendment bill without following the parliamentary procedure.

The PF instead of opening the debate in parliament on the constitutional amendment bill they have instead laid on the table the actual bill for implementation which does not require a two third majority.

Mr. Hichilema has described the move as illegal and unconstitutional adding that it must be stopped forthwith.

He said what the PF leaders are trying to do in parliament is illegal but typical of the PF dictatorship.

Mr. Hichilema said the current happenings in parliament over the constitution must be stopped immediately as they don’t mean well for the country.

He added that this is the time for the citizens to stand up in unity of purpose and stop the alleged corrupt Patriotic Front party leaders from continuing to run down the country and turn it into a one party state.

