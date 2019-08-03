Shepolopolo edged closer to the 2019 COSAFA Women’s Cup semifinals following a hard-fought-for 3-2 win over Namibia in their penultimate Group B match in Port Elizabeth on Saturday morning.

The two sides went into the break level at 1-1 in a period goalkeeper Hazel Nali flapped out two superb free kicks from Namibia captain Zenatha Coleman .

But Zambia restored their lead against the run of play through Hellen Chanda who tapped in Rachel Nachula’s pass in the 37th minute to scored her second of the tournament.

However, Namibia’s pressure paid off in the 42nd minute when Nali fouled Millicent Hikum and Coleman stepped up to equalize from the spot.

Shepolopolo then stretched their lead through Mary Mwakapila in the 60th minute to take her tournament tally to two goals.

Hellen Mubanga made it 3-1 in the 76th minute but Brummeldaw Kordom cut the gap in the 79th minute.

Shepolopolo have 6 points, three more than Namibia who suffered their first loss of the tournament.

Zambia wrap up their Group B engagements on August 6 against Botswana and will know their projected semifinal classification after that match.

